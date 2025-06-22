‘Melrose Place’ Star Files For Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage

Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Fishman, last week after 18 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actress filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Jun. 17. As part of the filing, Thorne-Smith requested joint custody for their 17-year-old, Jacob Emerson. She also filed to have the court terminate the spousal support option for both herself and Fishman.

The soon-to-be-exes married in 2007 and had Jacob Emerson the following year. In her divorce filing documents, the Melrose Place star revealed she and Fishman have been separated since September 2021.

The actress was previously married to geneticist Andrew Conrad from 2000 to 2001. She nearly married a doctor, Robert Andrews, in 2004. However, she called off the engagement weeks before the wedding was supposed to take place.

Thorne-Smith also dated her Melrose Place co-star Andrew Shue while they were filming the TV show.

Courtney Thorne-Smith Previously Spoke About How Watching ‘Melrose Place’ Reminds Her Of Falling In Love WIth Andrew Shue

During a 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Courtney Thorne-Smith said watching Melrose Place episodes reminds her of falling in love with her co-star Andrew Shue.

“It was so sweet watching the pilot and, at first, [my character] Alison was so rude to Billy [Andrew Shue] and I’m thinking, ‘Can you not see him? What are you blind?’ I must have been to not be nice him,” she recalled “He’s so charming and I’m charmed by him.”

Thorne-Smith then said, “[When watching the episodes] I get to remember falling in love with [Shue] at that time. Because he and I dated [and] it was too sweet to watch and go,’Oh my God, I remember me, watching Andrew do that as my character is watching him.”

Thorne-Smith also noted that everyone dated Grant Show at some point in the series. “[Watching the pilot], I thought, ‘How did I go to work and talk to him? How did I stand in front of him and talk to him?[‘ I must’ve planned it in advance, like, ‘Hello, it’s nice to meet you!’ And then gone back to my room because was shockingly handsome.”

The actress said there’s one memorable part of the show for her. Her character was temporarily blind after Marcia Cross’ Kimberly blew up the complex. Alison then lied about her sight returning.

“I actually can’t wait because I use that as a lesson for my son,” she declared. “I said, ‘Look, if you drink, you can be drunk and your friends can knock on the door and try to save you, and you’re told to answer it. And then it blows up and you go blind.’ So with him as a teaching moment.”

Melrose Place ran from 1992 to 1999. Its revival premiered in 2009 and was canceled after one season.