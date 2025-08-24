meghan-trainor-responds-to-critics-claiming-she-looks-unrecognizable-in-tiktok-challenge-video

Growing tired of the negativity, Meghan Trainor responds to critics claiming she looks unrecognizable while doing the Nicki Minaj Challenge.

In a recent TikTok post, Trainor was seen in a weight room balancing on weights as Minaj’s “High School” plays in the background. Unlike others who have done the challenge, the “Mother” hitmaker opted out of wearing stilettos and went with running shoes.

Instead of being stunned by Trainor’s balancing talent, critics took to the post’s comment section to declare they didn’t even recognize her.

Not long after the challenge video was posted, Meghan Trainor returned to the video-sharing platform with a new clip. This one featured her lip-synching to an audio of Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “I don’t care if these b—es don’t like me. ‘Cuz like I’m pretty as f—. Just the day I heard a h– say, matter of fact, what could a h– say with a face like this and b— this paid.”

Along with the “unrecognizable” remarks, critics pointed out that the singer has been using GLP-1 medications to lose weight.

“GLP-1 in the house!!” one critic wrote. Another critic pointed out, “This makes me so sad. I miss the bass.”

Meghan Trainor Previously Revealed She Uses Mounjaro For Weight Loss

The singer revealed to fans this past spring that she uses Mounjaro as part of her weight loss journey.

While addressing the criticism over her dramatic weight loss, Trainor gave a “shoutout” to Mounjaro, which she has been using since the birth of her second child.

“I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” she explained. “Yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

Along with using Mounjaro, Trainor told Entertainment Tonight that she is trying to “biohack” her body to slow down the aging process.

“So anything that’ll help me age backward, I’m into it,” she explained. “I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘make me Hailey Bieber, I’ll do it, I’ll take it’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.”