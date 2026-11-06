Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Arrested on Disturbing Charges

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been arrested in Florida after child sexual abuse material was found in his California storage units.

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The Associated Press reported that Markle was arrested outside of Tampa, according to anonymous sources.

Federal agents searched two Los Angeles area storage units and “seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books” containing suspected child sexual abuse images First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said, according to the outlet.

An FBI affidavit filed in court says some of the images appear to show him with children.

“These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law,” Essayli said in a written statement.

Markle is expected to appear in court on the afternoon of Nov. 6. It is unknown if he has an attorney to respond to the allegations.

The arrest comes after reports from British tabloid The Sun reporting that his son found child sexual abuse materials while cleaning out his home in the Philippines. That led to information about the U.S. storage units, which Markle Sr. has rented since 2008.

Essayli told the AP that based on the seized material, there is no evidence of victims in the United States. The investigation is ongoing.

Markle moved back to the United States earlier this year after he suffered a stroke in the Philippines and had his left leg amputated.

According to Essayli, Markle’s mental health will be discussed in court to determine if he can be released on bond. He said his office is aware of public reports claiming Markle has dementia.

On Oct. 23, Meghan Markle said she was “deeply distressed” by the allegations against her estranged father. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling and disturbing allegations” against him was sent to police in London back in 2019.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.” she said.