Meghan Markle Wedding Look Cost: How Much Did She Pay Herself?

It’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fourth wedding anniversary and we’re taking a look back at the then-newlywed Duchess of Sussex’s two wedding outfits and estimating what she spent to achieve the looks. Although the total estimated cost for both royal wedding ensembles comes in at over $3 million, the bulk of that wasn’t paid for by Markle. However, she still contributed a pretty penny to achieve her fairytale look.

How Much Did Meghan Markle Spend On Wedding Outfits?

Time flies, doesn’t it? Just four short years ago, the world was just learning about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new bride. The American actress won the red-haired prince’s heart and after a relatively short courtship, they expressed their love for each other in a worldwide televised event. Markle stepped out on the world stage and instantly entranced many royal watchers with her sense of style, which was clear to see in her choice of wedding wear.

The former Suits star’s two wedding outfits, including her shoes, dress, and jewelry, came to an estimated $3,097,525, the jewelry experts over at Steven Stone discovered. That’s definitely a jaw-dropping figure, but the main bulk of that hefty price tag came from the tiara Markle wore for the ceremony. According to the many rules surrounding royal brides, they are allowed to borrow a tiara to wear for the ceremony, and for her special trip down the aisle, Markle wore Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara, which is worth a reported $2,485,000.

The Famed Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission of #960087582 with alternate crop.) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There were four other items that increased the tally greatly, including Markle’s $149,000 Givenchy ceremony dress and her $186,000 Cartier bracelet. One, the gown, we can assume the duchess bought herself. It’s very expensive, but not outside the realm of possibility as far as what she could afford on her salary as a television actress.

The Cartier bracelet, however, was likely a wedding gift from the royal family. They have a deep history of wearing Cartier jewelry for weddings, dating back to Queen Elizabeth’s own nuptials to the late Prince Philip. We know that Prince Charles has gifted Markle Cartier jewelry as a wedding gift, including the $4,460 Cartier stud earrings she wore for the ceremony, so it’s not a stretch of the imagination by any means.

Givenchy Dress And Shoes For Ceremony

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For the ceremony, Markle also wore a pair of white Givenchy heels that cost her about $840 (which we can assume she paid herself) as well as the $12,000 wedding band and $150,000 engagement ring gifted to her by her new husband.

Markle’s second wedding outfit was a lot less expensive, with the aquamarine ring that was once owned by Princess Diana coming in as the priciest item at $105,000. The two main parts of the ensemble, Markle’s Stella McCartney evening dress and her white Aquazzura pumps with a blue sole, were also relatively affordable at $4,400 and $825 respectively.

Swapping Into Stella McCartney For Honeymoon Getaway

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

We can assume that Markle paid for both dresses and shoes, but was gifted the jewelry that carried the bulk of the $3 million price tag. Thus, it’s safe to assume that Markle spent a total of $155,065 to the royal tally of $2,942,460 on her wedding looks. That’s still nothing to sneeze at!

