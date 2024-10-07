meghan-markle-turns-heads-with-plunging-red-dress-at-charity-event

Stepping out for a great cause, Meghan Markle turned some heads with a plunging red dress at the Children’s Hospital LA Gala on Saturday, Oct. 5. The charity event was heled at The Event Deck at L.A. Live.

Videos by Suggest

The Dutchess of Sussex, who appeared solo for the event. struck a post on the green carpet while wearing a Pre-Fall 2022 Carolina Herrera gown. She also wore a pair of matching red heels with wavy hair.

During the event, Meghan Markle was seen chatting with young patients, including stage 4 neuroblastoma patient, Ella Nelson. The child has been the cancer since she was 2 years old.

Along with Markle, other celebrities at the charity event were Jimy Kimmel, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Hanks, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Kaley Cuoco. Demi Lovato also performed at the event.

“The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala pays tribute to our brave patients and the remarkable physicians, researchers, and caregivers who create hope and build healthier futures for children,” the event’s description reads. “CHLA will bestow its Courage to Care Award on philanthropists who exemplify volunteerism, insightful leadership and charitable giving.”

Meghan Markle dazzles in her iconic red Carolina Herrera gown while making a surprise solo appearance at the Children’s Hospital L.A. Gala.❤️💃 pic.twitter.com/iBdiUtcwgv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 7, 2024



Prince Harry Heads to London For Various Engagements

While Meghan Markle attends the charity event in Los Angeles, Prince Harry heads to London for numerous engagements.

The Daily Mail reports that during his two-week trip, the prince will be attending awards ceremonies, charitable panels, and summits.

Prince Harry is also attempting to see his father, King Charles, during his UK and Lesotho visit. The royals last saw each other in early February, after the king announced his cancer diagnosis.

As the prince goes on his trip, Markle remains back home with their two children. A California source told the media outlet that Harry goes on the trip on his own was his own idea. “I hear he wanted it this way,” the insider shared. “I believe he wants space.”

A London source also said, “This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage. He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”

The insider then added, “It is a surprise that he went to Lesotho without Meghan. There may be a good reason she can’t leave the kids, but she’s never been to Lesotho and that surprises me – it is like a second home [to Harry]. He first went there as a teenager and the royal family there is like his second family.”