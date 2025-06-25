Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Special Summer Plans Revealed

With Summer 2025 officially in full swing, details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s warm-weather plans have been revealed.

Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told In Touch that the couple plans to spend more time with their family this summer.

“Meghan is leading the charge and planning all sorts of getaways for them,” one insider revealed. “Some with the kids and some just the two of them.”

Meghan Markle plans to take a Napa wine-tasting trip with Prince Harry at some point this summer. The Duchess also wants to do other trips with her and Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“She wants to go to Big Sur and other parts of Northern California,” the insider further shared. “A trip to see her close friend in Colorado is in the books. And she and Harry are even talking about visiting Canada.”

It was also noted that the couple has a “standing invitation” to visit their friends, David Foster and Katherine McPhee. “The other option is going to cottage country north of Toronto,” the source continued. “They have friends with big spreads on Lake Muskoka that they can visit.”

Meghan Markle Makes a ‘Big Effort to Prop Up’ Prince Harry and Remind Him of Their ‘Beautiful Life in America

To avoid royal family drama, Meghan Markle is reportedly making a “big effort” to support Prince Harry by reminding him of their “beautiful life” in America.

The youngest son of King Charles continues to grapple with the fallout from the rift between him and other members of the royal family. Royal sources reported earlier this month that King Charles and Prince Harry continue to have a strained relationship, despite the prince’s public stating that he wants to reconcile.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith stated there is an “underlying” trust issue between Harry and the royal family.

Other sources then said that those close to King Charles are not pushing him to reconcile with his youngest son. Neither Prince William nor Queen Camilla is involved.