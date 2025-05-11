Megan Thee Stallion Wows in Denim Two-Piece for ‘Whenever’ Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the heat with her latest single “Whenever,” complete with a music video that’s turning up the temperature and giving a hat tip to her Texas roots.

In the Zac Dov Wiesel-directed video, Megan storms into an office like a one-woman wrecking crew, immediately diving into a whirlwind of chaos. Her hijinks include doing a split on a reception desk to twerking in the middle of a desert and casually performing inside a fish tank. Meanwhile, the only person truly shocked by all of this? An older woman who looks like she’s questioning every life choice that led her to this moment.

The Texas rapper sizzles in the video, rocking a sultry denim two-piece with a matching cowboy hat (branded with an “M”) and a head wrap to tie it all together.

Megan Thee Stallion completed the look with stacked bracelets and a navel ring, showing off her toned midsection as she danced up a storm in a Salvador Dali-inspired desert setting.

Listeners are sure to notice the infectious chant, “It’s whenever, b**ch, it’s whatever, h**” echoing in the background. Interestingly, this catchy line is a sample from Ms. Cherry’s track, “It’s Whatever.”

Megan Thee Stallion Also Twerks Atop a Giant Chess Piece…

In another scene, Megan showed off her moves by twerking atop a giant chess piece while rocking a lace bodysuit and stockings.

Megan Thee Stallion showing how she’s always a few moves ahead of her competition… (Hot Girl Productions/Warner Music Group)

“Stomach out, ti***** out, a** out, yeah, b****, what about it?/ Do the b**** talkin’ s**t look this good? Nah, highly doubt it,” she rhymes in the track. Checkmate!

Meanwhile, the cover art for the new track features the denim two-piece and cowboy hat from the video. It’s all about that warm, orange glow and a Blaxploitation-inspired aesthetic. The artwork also stars multiple versions of the Texas rapper herself.

Of course, fans jumped into the comments on the YouTube post for “Whatever” to praise the rapper’s latest effort.

“How is it that Megan’s videos are always so wonderfully done?! I get transported into a different world every time! MCU = Megan’s Cinematic Universe,” one fan gushed.

“Meg is all around impressive. Her using that Ms. Cherry sample and drawing inspiration from Dali shows how much of a student of the game she is. She’s an artist’s artist,” another admirer marveled.

“God, I’m so obsessed with her. I don’t even care about celebrities or anything, and I’m literally 40 years old. She’s so magnetic,” one elder statesman added.

“Whenever” is Megan’s first music release since last year’s Megan: Act II, the extended edition of her third studio album, Megan.