Megan Thee Stallion Is Opening up Her ‘Very Own’ Location of Major Fast Food Franchise

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t just opening a Popeyes—she’s turning up the heat and serving it with a side of hot girl energy.

The 30-year-old rapper recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing the location that will soon house her very own Popeyes restaurant.

Megan didn’t just show up for the occasion—she arrived serving full-on “girl boss” vibes. Rocking a white crop top and blue denim cargo pants, she paired her look with tan clogs, stacks of bracelets and necklaces, and the pièce de résistance: a bright orange construction hat proudly labeled “Hottie.” Who needs a red carpet when you can slay the worksite chic aesthetic?

“Ok, so today we are visiting my Popeyes before it opens,” Megan explained in the opening of the footage. She then looked at the wall structures that were still being built.

“It’s just bones, but in a few months, it will be chickens,” she added. The video transitions to a close-up shot of her showcasing a bottle of “Hottie Sauce.”

Sharp-eyed fans will catch Megan’s cheeky nod to her iconic “Hottie Sauce.” According to Delish, back in 2021, she teamed up with Popeyes to introduce the fiery, now-legendary dip—a sweet-meets-heat combination of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper that had everyone buzzing.

“Look what I got. That’s how you catch a hottie,” Megan quipped in the footage.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Popeyes Location Will Have ‘Speakers All Over the Place’

Shortly after, Megan was shown walking along the edge of an unfinished floor, telling the camera, “I’m scared” as she carefully stepped in her baggy pants and backless shoes.

The video transitions to Megan addressing a group of workers, explaining the locations of the pickup window, regular window, and kitchen. In another scene, a man is heard describing plans to install “speakers all over the place.”

Megan is later seen exploring the area, posing for photos with a bright orange extinguisher and in front of a floor plan.

“MY VERY OWN @popeyes IS OPENING THIS SUMMER HOTTIES,” the artist wrote in the caption to the post. “I just visited my location while she’s still just bones. This is abt to be THEE LITTEST Popeyes.”

Of course, Megan Thee Stallion was all about Popeyes when they teamed up to drop that fiery hot sauce collab in 2021.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” the rapper said at the time, per Delish.

“Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up,” her statement added.