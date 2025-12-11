‘Mean Girls’ Star Refuses to Apologize for Her Comments About Charlie Kirk

Standing by her actions, Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried has doubled down on her comments about Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

The actress referred to the late conservative pundit as “hateful” in the comments of an Instagram Reel that featured offensive quotes he made.

“He was hateful,” she wrote.

Seyfried also reshared a meme that reads, “You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating.”

The Mean Girls star justified her comments about Charlie Kirk in an Instagram post days later. “We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity,” she wrote. “I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable.”

Less than three months later, Seyfried has refused to back down.

“I’m not f—ing apologizing for that,” she stated during a recent interview with Who What Wear. “I mean, for f–‘s sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course.”

The actress also said that her Instagram statement gave her “voice back.”

“Thank God for Instagram,” she continued. “I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized—which is what people do, of course.”

Amanda Seyfried Also Called out President Trump

Meanwhile, Seyfried spoke against President Trump, slamming the world leader for his second term.

“It’s always hard to see people who are tricky and harmful have success,” she said. “Like our gorgeous president, the best possible example of that.”

The actress further reflected on how the country is doing amid Trump’s presidency.

“t seems ridiculous at times because people are marching the streets, and I’m not one of them—at least not today,” she noted. “I have to remember that I have nothing to apologize for unless I’m harming someone emotionally, physically, mentally.”

She then added, “It’s getting so dark that I feel like I gotta just keep my head on and make sure that I get the train on time and promote my movies. A lot of people’s lives depend on that movie being promoted.”