Just How Long Will Mayim Bialik Be Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Fans of Jeopardy! are very particular about who will take on full-time hosting duties, and many were disappointed to hear that fan-favorite Ken Jennings will be stepping back from the game show for a few months, leaving the controversial Mayim Bialik to host all upcoming episodes.

Earlier this month, Jennings tweeted his congratulations to contestant Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old contestant with 23 wins under her belt. He followed his tweet up with some details about what fans could expect for the rest of the season.

“I’m handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months,” the part-time Jeopardy! Host explained. “We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I’ll be back before the end of the season.”

Jennings and Bialik have been trading off hosting duties for the last few months after host and executive producer Mike Richards stepped down under dishonorable circumstances last year. Many fans—and some contestants—have made no secret of the fact that they prefer Jennings.

Fan Reactions: ‘We Are Done’

“As if my life couldn’t get any worse,” one Jeopardy! fan groaned. Another tweeted, “I’m afraid my husband and I have just officially stopped watching if you’re no longer available to host Ken. If we have to hear one more time that Mayim is a neuroscientist I’ll scream! We have been watching since it began, so it is with much regret that we are done.”

“When the hecking heck are we going to know about a permanent host?” another person complained. “Is that just not going to be a thing now?” There has been no word on who will end up taking on the permanent hosting gig, but some think it will go to Jennings, with Bialik hosting the just-announced Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Former Contestants Want Jennings For Host As Well

Fans aren’t the only ones calling for Jennings to become the full-time host of the game show. When asked to give her opinion on who should be host, super champion Mattea Roach said, “I would say Ken because of his history with the show.”

“As a contestant, there’s something really special about being on stage with the greatest player of all time,” she continued. “Someone who understands in a very visceral way what it’s like to be in your position.”

“Mayim is fantastic,” Roach was quick to add, but “she doesn’t have that same experience.” She’s not the only Jeopardy! contestant who wants Jennings to take over permanently. Former champion Amy Schneider also voted for Jennings, saying, “Ken Jennings should be the host. I really can’t say enough about him.” Even though Jennings is leaving for the next few months, viewers who aren’t fans of Bialik’s hosting style can take heart in the fact that he will be back before the end of the season.

