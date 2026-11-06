Matt Damon’s Wife Underwent ‘Scary’ Brain Surgery

Matt Damon is opening up about a major health crisis his wife dealt with, and how in spite of it, she still showed up for him.

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In a recent interview with GQ, the veteran actor spoke about his wife Luciana’s having a brain aneurysm right before the 2024 Oscars when Oppenheimer was a major nominee.

Damon played Gen. Leslie Groves in the film. And while he wasn’t given a nomination, the film had 13 overall.

“She’s totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars,” he explained.

“But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it. She was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty f—ing heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.”

Damon and his wife married in 2005. They welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2006. Daughters Gia and Stella followed in 2008 and 2010.

The “last time” he is referring to was when the 2006 film The Departed was nominated at the 2007 Oscars.

“I remember I was shooting second unit for The Bourne Ultimatum during that Oscars, so I didn’t go,” Damon said. “I was living in Miami at the time, and I had an infant.”

“Lucy and I were laying in bed watching it and so nervous for Marty. And then when he won, I was jumping up and down in the bedroom and I remember being really excited. And then the next category was best picture, and The Departed won. I realized in that moment I hadn’t even considered that that could happen. And I turned to Lucy and I was like, ‘S–t, we should be there!’ And then the next few weeks, I got all these calls from all the cast and the studio, like, ‘Hey, where were you, man?’ I totally blew it.”