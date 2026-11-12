Massive ‘Heated Rivalry’ Update Rocks Hockey Show’s Fandom

Heated Rivalry fans could be getting even more of the show than they hoped for, but right now, it’s not confirmed.

Videos by Suggest

Sources told Deadline that in addition to a six-episode second season, another six-episode third season of the show is coming. And so if a film.

According to the sources seasons two and three are currently filming back-to-back. Filming of the two seasons should be wrapping in late November or early December. The standalone Heated Rivalry movie will begin filming in December, according to the outlet.

The film is being described as a Christmas special or a holiday themed episode and it’s planned for a theatrical release in December 2027.

But according to the sources, Connor Storie’s Ilya and Hudson Williams’ Shane will not be in the film.

While the details are still vague, the film will likely center around season one’s other couple, Scott, played by François Arnaud, and Kip, played by Robbie G.K. Other characters from the series will also be featured.

Rachel Reid, the author of the Game Changers series that the show is based on, did write a holiday short story, Merry Christmas, Scott and Kip!, about the couple’s first Christmas together.

A rep for Crave, the Canadian streamer who airs the show, told Deadline there are no projects to confirm.

Speculation about two seasons being filmed back to back has been happening for a while. In August, guest-star Dylan Walsh said “I think we’re doing 12 [episodes] this time,” in a Cameo video.

He later wrote on his profile, “a video went viral that got me in trouble.”

Season two of Heated Rivalry is confirmed to air in spring 2027. It will likely launch in April.