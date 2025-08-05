Maryland’s Mother 2 Children Vanished In 2014, Now She Is Indicted For Murder, Again

Back in 2014, a now-38-year-old Catherine Hoggle, a Maryland mother, was the last person who saw their children, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob. Eleven years later, and after Hoggle was released from a psychiatric facility, she is reindicted on two counts of murder.

Videos by Suggest

According to a Montgomery County Department of Police release, Hoggle was reindicted on two counts of murder. This comes after her July 2025 release from the psychiatric facility.

She was arrested by police on Friday, August 1. Hoggle is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, as per the release.

Hoggle’s attorney, David Felsen, spoke with NBC Washington and addressed his client’s arrest.

“We are aware that Ms. Hoggle was rearrested for what we understand to be the same charges that were dismissed in 2022,” Felsen said. “She is still under the Civil Commitment from that time. We do not believe her detention is proper or appropriate. Legally, nothing has changed since 2022.”

Initial Dismissal

What Felsen is referring to is the November 2022 dismissal of Hoggle’s charges by a judge. She was deemed incompetent to stand trial and ordered to be committed to a psychiatric facility.

However, at the time, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office stated that the judge’s ruling did not mean that Hodge’s legal issues were over.

“This is not a double jeopardy situation,” the attorney’s office said. “While the judge today ruled Hoggle incompetent to stand trial, he also involuntarily committed her to a psychiatric facility indefinitely. Should doctors ever decide her condition improves and she is released, the State reserves the right to re-charge her with murder.”

Children Vanish

As per the police, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle were last seen on September 7, 2014. Hoggle was reportedly the last person who saw the children.

As per NBC Washington, Catherine Hoggle lived together with the children’s father, Troy Turner, and the children. On September 7, 2014, she allegedly took Sarah and Jacob away by car, separately. Each time, she returned without them.

When asked about them, Hoggle allegedly gave multiple stories and eventually ran away, later to be found by police.

While believed to have died, authorities have yet to find their bodies. Turner, their father, hasn’t given up hope and continues the search, 11 years later.

“I feel like my kids will be searched for until they’re found, or I’ll die looking for them,” Turner said in 2024. “It could turn into 30, 40 years, or however long I’m blessed to live.”

Following Hoggle’s latest arrest, Turner and his family issued a statement.

“We are following the latest developments closely and continue to work with authorities to seek justice for Sarah and Jacob,” the statement read, as per NBC. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we continue to rebuild our lives while continuing to search for our babies.”