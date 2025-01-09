Mary Steenburgen Reveals the Awkward Thing Ted Danson Says ‘After Making Love’

Marry Steenburgen is opening up about her almost-30-year marriage to Ted Danson. And we mean really opening up.

In new interview with People, the actress admits that, she initially had a totally wrong impression of her husband-to-be. Danson was a star after his 11-season run on Cheers, and Steenburgen thought he might be “kind of a slick guy.”

“How wrong I was,” she notes. “Slick guys don’t say, ‘gosh-a-rooni,’ after making love.”

With a laugh, she adds of the TMI moment, “I’d like to apologize to my granddaughters.”

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Will Celebrate 30 Years of Marriage in October 2025

Danson and Steenburgen met on the set of Pontiac Moon in 1993 and tied the knot in 1995. They have a blended family. Danson has two daughters from his second marriage and Steenburgen has a daughter and a son from her previous marriage to actor Malcolm McDowell.

In fact, one of the things that made the actress fall in love was “the sort of father that [Danson] is.”

“Ted loves [his daughters] with all his heart and yet had space in there to love my Lilly and Charlie so perfectly as well,” she marvels. “It’s pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson.”

The couple have teamed up on several acting projects. However, even when she’s not opposite him on screen, Steenburgen finds herself impressed by Danson’s dedication on set.

“As his wife, watching the respect and love that crews have for Ted has always made me very proud of him,” she notes. “And there is a reason that Ted is treasured by everyone who works with him… Ted sets the tone.”

“He’s just so loving and takes such joy in acting that all of us who are hard at work away from our families for long hours get to work on a set that is dictated by his kindness.”

“Watching the Respect and Love That Crews Have for Ted Has Always Made Me Very Proud of Him”

There’s a world of talent between the two of them, however Steenburgen says her favorite moments are the quiet ones at home. And her husband agrees.

“The most fun is the early mornings. Coffee in bed, playing Wordle, Connections, and Spelling Bee, talking and laughing and sharing,” he previously told People. “To both of us, it’s like heaven on Earth.”

“Even if she’s working in a different time zone, we will wake up in time to be able to play our games and have coffee over the phone,” he added sweetly.