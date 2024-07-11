‘Martin’ Prequel Series in Works From Martin Lawrence

Martin was one of the top television shows in the 90s. It’s impressive considering it had to go against other top shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Family Matters. The sitcom aired from 1992 to 1997.

Though the show only ran for five seasons, it has become one of the biggest cultural staples ever. References to the sitcom are often used in music, movies, and television shows to this day.

‘Martin’ to Get Prequel Based on Childhood

The sitcom only aired for a short time. But fans of the program indeed have something to rejoice about. Per Deadline, Martin is being granted a prequel.

“The beloved comedy is now looking for a more permanent return with Young Martin. A new hourlong drama series from Lawrence and his production company, RunTelDat, in collaboration with Marvin Peart‘s WonderHill Studios,” Deadline wrote.

“The hourlong Young Martin is a contemporary origin story centering on Martin Payne. A charismatic teenager navigating the complexities of transitioning from youth to adulthood. It reimagines the character played by Lawrence on Martin. Paying homage to the original show, which aired on Fox from 1992-97.”

Studio CEO Gets Candid on Show’s Impact

The sitcom caused a bit of a culture shock in the 90s as it took the airwaves by storm. Celebrity guests from M.C. Hammer to the Notorious B.I.G. to the United States Women’s Olympic Basketball Team all contributed to its popularity. Even to this day artists such as Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Fabolous have made references to the show in their music.

Martin Peart is the CEO of Wonderhill Studios. The studio that will be producing the prequel. Peart defined the original sitcom as one that “defined culture and positivity,” after its inception.

“Out of all the hit shows during the 90’s, there was only one Martin — a show that defined culture and positivity. A real group of friends from our community that wound up on TV screens all over the world,” Peart said.

“I respected and revered Martin Lawrence for creating Martin Payne and what he did for African Americans on television in front and behind the camera. In many ways, he influenced my path in the entertainment industry and it’s an honor to partner with Martin and his younger self and share him with the next generation of fans.”