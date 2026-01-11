‘Married at First Sight’ Rocked by Major Shakeup

A recent major shakeup has rocked Peacock’s Married at First Sight.

Videos by Suggest

The show’s experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pia Holec, have all left ahead of Season 20.

Chris Coelen, the founder and CEO of Kinetic Content, which produces Married at First Sight, confirmed the news. “We’re thrilled to be embarking on a brand new chapter of the ‘MAFS’ journey with our partners at Peacock. We’re excited for the future and honored to have worked alongside Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pia.”

He further noted that sociologist Dr. Pepper had been on Married at First Sight since the beginning. Pastor Cal joined a couple of seasons later as a marriage counselor. “Their unwavering wisdom, insight, and passion has been a guiding light for us throughout the season.”

Holec, an intimacy and relationship expert, first appeared on the show during Season 15 in 2022.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ Experts Release Statements About Their Departures From the Show

In a personal statement, Dr. Schwartz shared her appreciation for Married at First Sight.

“Being part of Married at First Sight has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my professional life,” she stated. “I am deeply grateful to Kinetic Content and the entire production team for their vision, trust, and dedication to creating a series that thoughtfully explores modern relationships and marriage. We spent 19 seasons and almost 13 years working hand-in-hand to bring this franchise to life.”

Schwartz then thanked her fellow experts and the show’s crew. “As I step away, I do so with immense pride in what this franchise has accomplished and deep confidence in its future. I leave this post with gratitude and optimism, knowing that the foundation we’ve built will continue to evolve and inspire.”

Speaking about his experience on the show, Roberson shared, “Serving as the spiritual advisor and relationship coach on Married at First Sight has been one of the great honors of my life. I am deeply grateful to Kinetic Content and the entire production team for their trust, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to telling love stories with care and intention.”

He further added, “As I step away, I do so with a full heart; grateful for the journey, proud of what we built together, and hopeful for what lies ahead for this franchise. I am passing the torch with love and faith, believing the work will continue to touch lives in powerful ways.”

Regarding her time on the show, Holec said, “I genuinely loved my time on Married at First Sight, and working alongside franchise OGs turned friends, like Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal. I’m proud of the time we’ve spent with each person who so bravely took this step in finding love.”

She concluded that she will be prioritizing time with her family following her departure.









