Mark Jones Has Died

Mark Robert Jones, the American screenwriter and director best known for launching the Leprechaun horror franchise and for his work on the fairy-tale-infused film Rumpelstiltskin, has died at the age of 72.

Videos by Suggest

Jones passed away on January 16, 2026, at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, just one day before what would have been his 73rd birthday. His friend and collaborator, George Saadi, broke the news to Variety.

Jones’s career spanned several decades across both television and film. He began in animation and television writing, contributing to a wide range of series before moving into feature directing in the early 1990s. His 1993 film Leprechaun, a horror-comedy starring Warwick Davis and featuring Jennifer Aniston in her early career, became a cult hit and the foundation for a long-running franchise with multiple sequels.

In addition to Leprechaun, Jones directed Rumpelstiltskin (1995), a fantasy-horror retelling of the classic folk tale, and later works including Quiet Kill (2004), Triloquist (2007), and Scorned (2013). His credits also include writing for notable television series such as The A-Team and The Highwayman, reflecting a diverse career in genre entertainment.

Fans Will Remember Mark Jones For His Horror Pioneering

Colleagues and genre film fans remembered Jones for his ability to blend horror and humor, creating memorable characters and settings that resonated especially with cult audiences. Leprechaun in particular stood out for its unique tone, combining camp with supernatural menace, and launched a franchise that became a staple of ’90s horror culture.

Industry peers noted Jones’s broader contributions to entertainment, including his earlier work in animation and action television. Despite his transition to feature films later in his career, Jones maintained an influence in multiple facets of narrative production, from animated series to live-action storytelling.

Details about any public memorial or service have not been widely announced, but friends and collaborators have begun sharing tributes on social media and industry forums. Fans of the horror genre are also paying homage to Jones’s legacy, citing the enduring impact of his most iconic works.

Jones’s passing marks the end of a prolific career that left an indelible mark on cult cinema and television writing, celebrated by genre enthusiasts worldwide.