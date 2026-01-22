Marine Veteran Fatally Shot After Meeting For Facebook Marketplace Sale

What should have been a quick sale ended with a Marine veteran dead after he met up with someone online from Facebook Marketplace.

Videos by Suggest

42-year-old Marine veteran Michael Ryan Burke was just trying to sell his phone online. But instead, the Facebook Marketplace meetup, which took place at his home, ended in a fatal robbery.

On Sunday, someone shot and killed the veteran at his home on 1400 block of Ridgemont Court in Columbia, Missouri. Authorities believe that two men, a woman, and a juvenile came to the address under the pretense of buying Burke’s iPhone. However, they allegedly shot Burke during a violent robbery.

The veteran managed to call 911 and gave a description of his attackers. His longtime friend and fraternity brother Jerry Reifeiss opened up about Burke’s death. Reifeiss told KRCG that Burke also texted his mother and sister: “I’m dying and I love you.”

Marine Veteran Killed

“That was just Ryan. He always put people in front of him. And wanted to make sure people know how he felt. He didn’t want to go on to the next life. And pass away without providing some information to us that would bring justice to these people and let people know he always loves them,” Reifeiss told the outlet.

He said that the veteran had a large heart and had participated in missionary trips in Uganda.

Police arrested Alexis Gabrielle Baumann of Hallsville, Kobe D. Aust of Columbia, and Joseph Granville Crane of Columbia for the murder. An unidentified juvenile was also charged as well. Investigators believe they targeted others on Facebook Marketplace prior to the Marine veteran.

Now, they’re facing second-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges.

Investigators believe the group sold the iPhone after the robbery at an ecoATM inside the Conley Road Walmart. During their search, police also recovered two weapons. One firearm was reported stolen last September.

The three adults are also listed in the Boone County Jail without bond.

The veteran’s friend hopes justice will be served. He also said, “I’m very happy the police did their job and were able to get these people very quickly, assuming these are the correct people.”