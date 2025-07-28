Armed Marine Vet Praised For Stopping Alleged Walmart Stabber Who Attacked 11 People

A 42-year-old man in Michigan, Bradford James Gille, is accused of stabbing 11 people at a Traverse City Walmart. After allegedly carrying out his attack, a Marine veteran, Derrick Perry, confronted the suspect and stopped him at gunpoint.

Videos by Suggest

Footage shared on X shows Perry shouting at Gille after his alleged stabbing attack.

“Drop it! Throw the knife now. Throw it away,” Perry said.

A video shows other men accompanying Perry, with one of them yelling at the man, instructing him to drop the knife and get on the ground. Another man pushes a Walmart shopping cart, walking alongside Perry, with others surrounding Gille.

Photos show Gille on the ground, with police arresting him shortly after.

As a result, many are praising Perry’s quick response to the attack, hailing him as a hero.

“See something do something, this is the way in America!” one user commented.

“That Marine! Wow. God bless him and God bless America,” a second user wrote.

“How do you stop a knife-wielding assailant?? Find a good guy with a concealed carry and have him draw down!!” a third one said.

In a Facebook post, Perry’s daughter-in-law expressed feeling proud of having a “true hero” as his father-in-law.

“So happy to be this man’s daughter in law! True hero! So proud of him for protecting so many today,” the woman said.

Stabbing Attack

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at a Walmart Superstore. Inside the store, armed with a folding knife, according to authorities, Bradford James Gille allegedly stabbed 11 people.

The victims’ age ranges from 29 to 85, with six of them being over 60 years old. Click on Detroit reports that all 11 victims were being treated at Munson Medical Center. Specifically, seven people were in fair condition as of Sunday, July 27. Meanwhile, four people remain in serious condition.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the incident via a social media statement.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence,” Whitmer wrote. “I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

Gille is expected to face charges of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.