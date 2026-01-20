Man Arrested After Claiming He Planted Bombs at Disneyland to Go Off During Vice President JD Vance’s Vacation

A man has been arrested after claiming he planted bombs at Disneyland to go off during Vice President JD Vance’s 2025 vacation.

According to local TV outlet, KTLA, Marco Antonio Aguayo has been charged with making threats against the vice president. He reportedly stated in comments on Instagram that he planted the bombs and promised there would be “bloodshed” on July 12.

It was the same day Vice President JD Vance and his family visited Disneyland.

“Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival,” Aguayo allegedly said, per prosecutors in a federal complaint. “It’s time for us to rise up, and you will be a witness to it.”

He then allegedly declared, “Good luck finding all of them on time. There will be bloodshed tonight, and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians.”

Upon being confronted by the U.S. Secret Service about the threat, Aguayo denied planting the bombs. However, he later admitted to writing the threat.

“He claimed that he intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter,” the case’s complaint continued. “Aguayo stated he contemplated deleting the post, but ultimately forgot to do so.”

In a statement, the U.S. Secret Service said it was “not able to confirm or comment on any potentially ongoing investigations.” Officials also cited a “concern for operational security.”

Vice President JD Vance Previously Apologized For Causing ‘Longer Lines’ at Disneyland

Following the Disneyland visit, Vice President JD Vance “apologized” for causing longer lines at the famous amusement park.

The trip was discussed during the vice president’s appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast in August.

“We had the island to ourselves, which was very cool,” he said. “I had never been to Disneyland. I thought it was awesome.”

JD Vance then apologized to those affected by his security team’s actions at Disneyland. “Sorry to all the people who were at Disneyland for the longer lines,” he added. “But we had a great time.”

Vance visited Disneyland amid tension between the Trump administration and California Nesom over immigration. Upon hearing about the vice president’s trip to Disneyland, Newsom took to X to share his thoughts.

“Hope you enjoy your family, @JDVance,” Newsom wrote. “The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Vance responded by writing, “Had a great time, thanks.”



