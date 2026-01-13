male-model-arrested-after-alleged-fight-at-dog-park

Model Christian Hogue is in the doghouse after being charged with aggravated assault by strangulation following an alleged dog park fight.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Hogue allegedly placed a man in a headlock during a physical altercation at Nashville’s Shelby Dog Park in August 2025.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, prosecutors allege the conflict began after Hogue’s dog and another man’s pet became aggressive with each other.

The victim reportedly tried to separate the dogs, but Hogue allegedly grabbed him from behind, pushed him to the ground, and placed him in a headlock.

Male model Christian Hogue in Miami, Florida, on January 24, 2024. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Hogue reportedly claimed he saw the man punch his dog multiple times with a closed fist, an accusation the alleged victim denied. The man said he grabbed Hogue’s dog by the collar to stop it from biting his own.

According to the documents, police officers observed multiple cuts on both the model and the alleged victim. The headlock was also reportedly witnessed by others at the scene.

The victim claimed Hogue restricted his breathing during the headlock and expressed a desire to press charges.

Following an arrest warrant, Hogue was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation. The model is charged with a felony in Tennessee and is scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday, per TMZ.

Model Christian Hogue Showed Off His Dog on Instagram Just Last Week

Hogue isn’t letting the arrest hold him back. Despite the legal uncertainty, he was active on Instagram on Monday, sharing a video about his “perfect day” with his dog.

“Depends on where we are, but if we’re in Tennessee, it’s me, my dog,” the model said. “We’re either on a paddleboard or out in the lake fishing, or we’re at a waterfall, sitting back, enjoying the sun together. It’s pretty easy.”

Just last week,he posted a video showing off his trusty pooch’s intelligence.

Hogue is a top model who has worked for Abercrombie & Fitch, Davidoff’s Cool Water, and a Mackage campaign alongside Sofia Richie.

A profile in The Perfect Man Magazine describes the burly model as “a charismatic twenty-eight-year-old who stands at a statuesque six foot three and resides in Los Angeles, California.”