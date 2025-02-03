Major WWE Couple’s Secret Divorce Leaks: Charlotte Flair and Andrade Quietly Split in 2024

WWE star Charlotte Flair has reportedly divorced from her husband, Andrade, who is also a wrestler.

Videos by Suggest

Photo via Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Flair had initially filed for divorce back in June 2024, which was finalized in October 2024. The split came as somewhat of a surprise, considering there weren’t any obvious signs of trouble between the couple. In fact, Flair posted a photo of her ex helping her recover from an injury just months before she filed.

The pair started dating in 2019 and married in Mexico just a year later. The court documents, obtained by TMZ, did not clearly list a reason for the couple’s decision to part ways.

The wrestling duo seem to be busy with their careers, though, despite their recent break up. Flair competed in the women’s Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on Saturday night and took home the win. Her victory secures her a ticket to Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas.

Flair’s win comes after a knee injury that occurred back in December 2023, which forced her to take a break from the sport. Andrade, on the other hand, was eliminated during Saturday’s Royal Rumble.

Flair was previously married to Riki Johnson from 2010-2013 and Thom Latimer from 2013-2015.