Major Radio DJ Quits After 15 Years

Veteran radio DJ Tom Ravenscroft abruptly announced he’s leaving BBC Radio 6 after 15 years on the station, leaving listeners gutted.

Ravenscroft, son of the late radio legend John Peel, hosts two programs on the station: New Music Fix Daily and The Ravers Hour, which airs on Friday nights at 11 PM.

The popular radio DJ announced that his final broadcasts will take place on May 29 and 30, per the Mirror. In a heartfelt statement, he shared the news of his departure.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to depart 6 Music, but pastures new beckon,” he said, per Music Week. “It’s been a blast, I’ve met so many wonderful people as a result of this job, and I will be forever grateful. Thanks to all the crew on New Music Fix Daily and Deb for the past two years in Salford, I think we did some cool stuff.”

Departing Radio DJ Credited with Spotlighting Rising Artists

Samantha Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music, also issued a statment over Ravenscroft’s departure.

“On behalf of us all at 6 Music, I want to thank Tom Ravenscroft for his huge contribution to 6 Music over the years – for his work spotlighting formidable electronic artists with his own shows, including the peerless Ravers Hour, as well as shaping the sound of our evenings with New Music Fix Daily and his incredible series, Peel Acres,” Moy said. “He is quite simply a 6 Music legend: iridescent and irreplaceable – we will all miss him.”

Ravenscroft’s father, John Peel, was a legendary Radio 1 DJ who enjoyed a 37-year career and was widely celebrated as one of the greatest broadcasters of his time. Renowned for championing emerging talent, he played a pivotal role in launching the careers of countless bands. Peel passed away in 2004 at the age of 65, following a heart attack while in Peru, according to The Guardian. Ravenscroft is often praised for continuing his father’s legacy by introducing audiences to up-and-coming artists.