Major Pop Group’s Stadium Concerts Canceled, Venues Downsized

A fan favorite pop group’s 20th anniversary tour just hit a sour note, with some stadium shows downsized to cozier, much smaller venues.

The Jonas Brothers are making changes ahead of their tour for the upcoming album Greetings from Your Hometown. They’re moving to smaller venues and adding more dates.

The Jonas Brothers have announced that they are canceling stadium concerts in six U.S. cities this summer. Instead, the shows will now take place in smaller arenas or amphitheaters. The canceled stadium locations include Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Comerica Park in Detroit, Globe Life Field in Dallas, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and Wrigley Field in Chicago, per Yahoo Entertainment.

According to the pop group’s Instagram, the tour has been renamed from “Jonas 20: Living the Dream Tour” to “Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour” to match their upcoming album of the same name. The updated tour dates were shared in an Instagram post on June 16.

“We’re adding MORE shows to our 20th anniversary tour! This tour is both a celebration of 20 years of making music together and kicking off the next 20 with our new album, making this the most special performance we’ve ever done,” the pop group wrote in their Instagram announcement. “Bringing you all of your JB favorites both old and new, solo performances from Nick, Joe, DNCE, and The Administration.”

Pop Fans with Tickets for the Stadium Shows Will Have to Rebook…

The band’s latest Instagram post, revealing the tour’s new name, comes three days after fans were told about venue downsizing.

“To the fans, we’re so excited to get out and be with you for our 20th Anniversary Tour! Every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans,” the Jonas Brothers explained in a June 13 X post. “We’re making some venue changes, to 6 shows only, but rest assured, all performances are still happening on the SAME DATES and in the SAME CITIES. We’re pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Since the events at the original venue are canceled, all ticket bookings for those shows are also canceled. The concerts at the new venues require separate ticket bookings. However, fans who purchased tickets for the original dates will receive refunds and special priority access codes to buy tickets for the new concerts, which will be emailed to their Ticketmaster accounts.

Of course, many fans of the former teen idols were left frustrated by the pop group’s sudden venue shake-up.

“Either transfer the tickets we already have, or make the presale for AFTER we have all gotten our refunds. Most of us do not have the money right now to spend on MORE tickets,” one fan bemoaned on X.

“Another team with poor management. You guys announced a stadium tour, but didn’t sell out the shows. After that, they decided to downsize the venues and put new tickets on sale before sending out refunds,” a second scorned fan added.

The “Greetings from Your Hometown” tour begins on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tour will visit dozens of cities across North America and run through November.