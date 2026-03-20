major-nbc-news-personality-divorcing-spouse-after-12-year-marriage

An NBC show co-host has officially pulled the plug on her marriage, filing for divorce.

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Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, on March 10, PEOPLE reports. The couple, who share three sons, Cal, Ollie, and Rusty, announced their separation in July.

Dreyer first announced the separation on Instagram, stating it had happened “a few months ago” but did not provide a specific date.

“For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” the 44-year-old wrote. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

NBC news personality Dylan Dreyer in 2025. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” the NBC favorite added. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

Dylan Dreyer Noted Her Husband Began as Her Friend, and Now He Resumes That Role After Their Divorce

Despite their separation, the former couple has remained amicable. Fichera acted as Dreyer’s caddy at last year’s American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. They also spent the Fourth of July with their sons, with Dreyer sharing photos on Instagram of the family at the Macy’s fireworks special she hosted.

Dreyer also discussed her separation on-air in November while guest-hosting Today with Jenna & Friends, after Jenna Bush Hager asked about her dating life.

“There was something we couldn’t fix,” she said of her relationship with Fichera, explaining that they have since “reframed” it.

“We are no longer husband and wife, and all those things that were broken, I don’t hold them against you because we’ve accepted they’re broken,” she said at the time. “That’s why we’re separated. So now let’s move forward as friends.”

Indeed, Dreyer and Fichera’s relationship has come full circle, beginning as friends, evolving into a marriage with three children, and now returning to a friendship post-divorce.