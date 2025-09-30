Major Music Video Director Diane Martel Has Died, Cause of Death Revealed

Diane Martel, the prolific music video director known for iconic videos like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has died.

Her family confirmed that Martel passed away on Sept. 18, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Diane passed away peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital – surrounded by friends and family – after a long battle with breast cancer,” her family detailed in a statement, per Rolling Stone.

Martel was 63.

Diane Martel directs Jennifer Lopez and Fat Joe for the music video for ‘Hold You Down.’ (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Throughout her career, Martel directed memorable music videos that defined generations and became pop culture hallmarks.

Born in New York on May 7, 1962, Martel dropped out of high school to become a dancer and choreographer. According to IMDb, she began directing with the 1992 PBS documentary Reckin’ Shop: Live From Brooklyn. This led to her first music video, “Throw Ya Gunz” for the rap group Onyx.

Two years later, she directed Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” music video, personally ensuring no one would escape the holiday spirit ever again.

Martel’s other notable works include Beyoncé’s “Listen,” Justin Timberlake’s “Like I Love You,” Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle,” Alicia Keys’ “Brand New Me,” The White Stripes’ “Conquest,” and Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want from Me.” She also worked closely with Miley Cyrus on several projects.

Diane Martel Courted Controversy with Two Spicey Videos in 2013

Meanwhile, in 2013, Martel courted controversy with two music videos: Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop” and Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.” Both videos seemed to lampoon the “male gaze,” featuring scantily clad young women performing sexually provocative acts for the camera.

At the time, the director defended the videos, telling Rolling Stone, “My s— is on point right now.”

“I do have to admit I like being provocative,” she added. “That’s punk, that’s rock & roll, that’s hip-hop. It’s passionate. We’re not doing pharmaceutical ads.”

Ciara shared an Instagram tribute to Martel on Sept. 19. She most recently worked with her on the “Ecstasy” music video, released in April.

“You believed in me, and I believed in you!” she began. “You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I am forever grateful for all the magic we’ve were able to make together,” she wrote alongside a series of clips from her music videos.

“I know it was all God! Heaven has just gained an Angel. I love you so much @DianeMartel_ A.k.a. Miss D! Rest In Paradise,” Ciara concluded.

She earned a Best Direction nomination at the 2005 MTV VMAs for Jennifer Lopez’s “Get Right” music video, which she co-directed with Francis Lawrence.

Martel’s family stated that her aunt, Gail Merrifield Papp, her three cats—Poki, PopPop, and PomPom—and many dear friends survive her.