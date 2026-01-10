Major ‘Home Alone’ Star Busted for Alleged Solicitation

A Home Alone star was reportedly caught red-handed for attempting to hire an escort over the holidays.

Videos by Suggest

Daniel Stern, famous for his role as the “Wet Bandit” Marv Murchins in the beloved holiday classic, was cited for soliciting a prostitute at a Camarillo, California, hotel on Dec. 10, according to TMZ.

The 68-year-old was not arrested. In California, soliciting a prostitute is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine upon conviction.

Daniel Stern was Comissioned to Decorate the ‘Home Alone’ House for the Holidays

The alleged incident occurred just days before it was revealed that Stern, whose character once tried to burglarize the famed Home Alone house, was commissioned to help decorate it for the holidays.

‘Home Alone’ actor Daniel Stern. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I got a call from the people who own the ‘Home Alone’ house,” Stern told PEOPLE in an interview that dropped on Christmas Eve. “And I’m a sculptor, they asked if I would do a sculpture for the house. So I’m creating a sculpture of me and the spider.”

The sculpture pays homage to the legendary home-invasion-gone-wrong where Stern and Joe Pesci were repeatedly outsmarted by a literal child. It specifically immortalizes the moment Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin gifted Stern a face-hugging tarantula, prompting that iconic, high-pitched shriek.

“Which is gonna be kind of crazy,” Stern told the outlet. “So it’ll be at the ‘Home Alone’ house so that spider, whatever his name was, Charlie, is being immortalized in bronze.”

The C.H.U.D. star, who now lives on a ranch in Ventura, California, to focus on his art, revealed that the sculpture will be his first self-portrait.

“I’ve been looking at myself in my studio, and I’ve made myself a lot handsomer than I actually am in real life,” he joked. “Just why not?”

Stern later returned as Marv for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, where he and Pesci attempted to rebrand their criminal enterprise as the “Sticky Bandits”—a name change that, predictably, didn’t make them any better at catching ten-year-olds.

In October, Stern was rushed to a Ventura County hospital after a medical emergency. His representative later told TMZ that he had been released and was “now doing well.”