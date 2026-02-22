Major Disney Channel Show Getting 20th Anniversary Special Next Month

Disney+ has officially announced a new Hannah Montana special. After 20 years, she’s found her way back home.

A 17-second clip has sent the internet into a frenzy. Posted by Miley Cyrus, a teaser clip for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has spiralled fans into a nostalgic frenzy.

As officially announced by DisneyPlus, Hannah Montana is returning. The special will stream exactly 20 years after Hannah Montana first premiered on television.

The commemorative event will be filmed in front of a live studio audience. It will also feature an exclusive interview with Miley Cyrus, the Ordinary Girl herself. Podcaster Alex Cooper, known as the host of Call Her Daddy, will conduct the interview.

Disney’s press release said the special will provide fans with an intimate look at the show’s creation and cultural influence, reflecting on how Hannah Montana shaped pop culture and resonated with audiences worldwide.

The event aims to acknowledge the show’s long-lasting fanbase while giving Cyrus the chance to revisit pivotal moments from her early career.

Hannah Montana To Return For A 20th Anniversary Special

Viewers can expect never-before-seen archival footage along with recreated elements from the original series. Get ready to see iconic sets like the Stewart family living room and Hannah Montana’s legendary closet.

In a statement shared alongside the announcement, Cyrus said that Hannah Montana “will always be a part” of who she is. She said that the two-decade milestone was a meaningful opportunity to thank fans who “stood by [her] for 20 years.” Cyrus also said she’ll “always be thankful for that connection.”

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.”

Although no full cast reunion has been confirmed, the anniversary special is already stirring excitement among fans. DisneyPlus also said that additional Hannah Montana content, including the full series and related films, will be available to stream with the special.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be available exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 24, 2026.