major-country-music-superstar-breaks-rib-in-bathroom-fall

Country artist Kacey Musgraves is pressing pause on her weekend shows after hitting a sour note—a broken rib. It seems the “Deeper Well” singer slipped on a wet tile while in Mexico, leading to the injury.

On Friday, the 36-year-old country-pop star shared an update with fans on social media.

“Rescheduling, not canceling,” she began alongside X-rays of her damaged rib.

Musgraves said she injured herself on a rainy evening when she slipped while hurrying to grab towels.

“Sooo I’m in Mexico with a f***ing broken rib,” she wrote in a caption over the images. “Wednesday night, it was raining, and I was running to grab some towels and had an extremely hard fall on some very slick tile I didn’t see. Thankful I didn’t smack my head, but I landed very, very hard on my back left ribcage, and I broke number 6. This (expletive) is no joke. I’m in a lot of pain and doing ANYTHING is extremely difficult, but I’m managing and being well taken care of.”

“There is no physical way I can get on a plane and fly back to Nashville (for the show) on Sunday. I am extremely bummed to have to reschedule as I have been looking forward to this for months but there is literally no other option. I’m so sorry for the inconvenience,” she concluded.

Fans Flock to Support the Country Singer Following Her Bathroom Tumble

Of course, the country singer’s fans flocked to show their support in their replies to her post.

“Sending you all our love for a safe and speedy recovery,” one fan wrote. That sounds so awful. Hope you feel better soon! Looking forward to the new date,” a second fan added. “I would give up one of my ribs for Kacey Musgraves,” a third fan body chimed in.

However, despite the injury and explanation, at least one Swiftie was not impressed.

“Taylor Swift would still perform,’ they replied on X to Musgraves’ post detailing the broken rib.

Meanwhile, it was just announced that Musgraves is set to headline the All Things Go Festival’s inaugural 2025 Toronto edition.

The lineup also features Reneé Rapp, Remi Wolf, and Role Model, along with Charlotte Cardin, Noah Cyrus, Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Valley, Joy Oladokun, and more.

The festival will take place on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, at the Budweiser Stage in downtown Toronto. Fan presale begins on Thursday, June 26, at 10 a.m., with tickets available to the public starting Friday, June 27.