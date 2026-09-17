Major ABC Show to Leave California, Film in Southern State Instead

American Idol is leaving Los Angeles behind.

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The ABC singing competition is relocating production to the Atlanta area ahead of its 25th season, Fremantle confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. The move marks a major change for the long-running series, which has filmed in Los Angeles for years.

The relocation comes as Los Angeles continues to see a decline in film and television production. According to FilmLA’s latest report, the city recorded nearly 13% fewer shoot days from April through June compared with the same period in 2025. Shoot days also fell 8% from the previous quarter.

Georgia, meanwhile, remains a major production destination.

The state’s film office reported in late July that 280 productions had filmed there during the previous fiscal year. Those projects included Warner Bros.’ Superman sequel, television series such as Will Trentand Chad Powers, and productions from Tyler Perry Studios.

The arrival of American Idol could provide Georgia with a steady television production, particularly because the show’s format requires an extended run.

Georgia has also experienced a recent downturn in film and television spending. Industry tracker ProdPro reported per the Hollywood Reporter that the state recorded $405 million in production spending during the second quarter of 2026, a 40% decrease from the same period a year earlier.

California, by comparison, recorded $1.3 billion in production spending during the quarter, representing an increase of about 5% year over year.

While production plans are shifting, the search for the next American Idol is already underway.

ABC announced July 29 that the series had been renewed for season 25. Contestants are being selected through the Idol Across America audition process, which takes place during the summer.

The renewal follows Missouri singer Hannah Harper’s season 24 victory more than two months earlier. Harper became the first female country artist to win American Idol since Carrie Underwood took the title in 2005.

Harper connected with viewers early in the competition with an original song about postpartum depression before ultimately earning the season’s crown.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Ryan Seacrest will return as host for a 25th consecutive season. The status of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Underwood also remains unclear as the show prepares for its next chapter in Georgia.