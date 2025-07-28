major-abc-reality-tv-star-gets-married.

A reality TV star has traded her roses for wedding vows.

Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown married her longtime beau (and internet personality)

Adam Woolard in a lavish wedding in France over the weekend.

“We wanted something really timeless and classic, and really just the celebration of our love with our friends and family,” the 30-year-old realty TV star gushed to PEOPLE.

The outlet reported that Brown tied the knot with Woolard, 38, in an elegant coastal wedding held at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France on Saturday. The ceremony, described as “classic,” was attended by 101 guests.

Brown, author of the novel The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain and recent Head of Paradise Relations on season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise in Costa Rica, admits that planning a wedding while managing her work commitments was “a little crazy.”

She credits her husband, Woolard, for stepping up “probably more than most grooms have had to,” and thanked her wedding planner, Neillie Butler with Mariée Ami, for handling most of the details.

The bride and groom planned a small, meaningful wedding overlooking the French Riviera.

“We want our community to feel loved and appreciated, and we want to pour into them, but we also have to make sure the day’s about us and we feel connected,” Brown told PEOPLE.

Realty Star Says She Felt Like a ‘Princess’ on Her Wedding Day

For the occasion, Brown dazzled in a corseted ball gown adorned with delicate leaf embroidery, complemented by Jimmy Choo Staz Mesh Bow Pointed Pumps. Meanwhile, Woolard rocked a classic black tuxedo.

“I feel like it is so classic, timeless, but also feels a little unique. I love it,” Brown said. She added that she “always knew I wanted to take up space on my wedding day because there’s so many times in life, especially as women, that we feel like we need to be smaller. On my wedding day, I didn’t want to feel that at all. I feel like a princess, and I feel like that’s exactly how you should feel on your wedding day.”

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard visit ‘Top of the Rock’ at NYC’s Rockefeller Center in 2021. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The couple, who decided to live separately before their wedding, shared their excitement about starting their life together and “putting down roots” in Nashville.

Brown first appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2018, placing in the top seven. She later became the lead on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Brown also competed on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars and won the competition with professional dancer Alan Bersten.

The reality TV star met her new husband through a dating app and announced their engagement in 2023.