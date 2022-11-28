No Time To Cook? Meet The Meal Service That Offers High-Quality Dishes With Zero Prep Work

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Two years ago, when we were deep in the throes of a global lockdown, the kitchen was my happy place. I made countless loaves of banana bread (seriously, why so much?!) and created unique, nutritious meals for my husband and me every night.

Now? I’m lucky if I make it to the grocery store to replace the stale produce and bread wasting away in our fridge. Life is way too hectic to spend four hours experimenting in the kitchen, so we’re back to takeout and cheap, quick meals most nights.

It wasn’t until I noticed I was getting frustrated at myself for my lack of meal variety—or bandwidth to cook at all—that I realized how much my diet benefitted from all that free lockdown time. I missed that variety of flavors, veggies, and cuisines.

Still, wistful thinking won’t create more free time for cooking (and grocery shopping). So, I started looking for solutions. And along the way, I found MagicKitchen.com.

How MagicKitchen.Com Differs From Other Delivery Services

Unlike other meal subscription services, MagicKitchen.com’s meals are made fully assembled and frozen fresh for maximum convenience and flavor. MagicKitchen.com’s owner, Greg Miller, and his partner and dietitian, Michelle Tayler, sought to bring restaurant-quality meals to even the busiest families, and that’s exactly what this tasty meal service does.

The service has a wide variety of delicious, convenient meals to choose from and uses organic fruits and vegetables, hormone-free chicken, and grass-fed beef whenever possible. It offers an auto-ship meal program that delivers your meals weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. You can either select your meals or let MagicKitchen.com curate your cuisine for you.

Alternatively, you can order a la carte if you know you’ll only need a handful of meals. Or, you can buy in bulk with MagicKitchen.com’s meal bundles, which include eight servings with or without dessert.

Prices vary depending on the meals you select, with most complete meals (entree and one to two sides) ranging from $13 to $20. A la carte options and gourmet meal bundles can get a little pricier, but the meal quality matches the price hike—beef wellington, for example, is $60 for two servings. You can save even more money by utilizing MagicKitchen.com’s flex discount program.

Moreover, MagicKitchen.com’s ability to cater to a vast array of diets sets it apart from the competition. You can opt for senior, portion-controlled, diabetic-friendly, dairy-free, low sodium, low carb, low fat, renal diet, dialysis-friendly, gluten-free, and vegetarian meals. Whatever your tastes are, MagicKitchen.com can find a way to satisfy them.

I Was Impressed With MagicKitchen.Com’s Meal Variety

As I started to look through MagicKitchen.com’s menu, I was thrilled to find so many vegetarian options. (Usually, we’re relegated to tomato-based pasta and maybe one other entree if we’re lucky.) From vegetable caponata to pizza to pesto tortellini, MagicKitchen.com’s veggie-based options were some of the most varied I’ve seen in meal subscription services.

(For you non-veg-heads, they also have an amazing array of meat-based dishes too. Some include beef brisket, chicken cordon bleu, crab cakes, flame-broiled cheeseburgers, and more.)

I selected two meals: the vegetable caponata and the protein pasta a la vodka with zucchini. My meals arrived quickly, still frozen, thanks to a few packages of dry ice. The slim packaging made it easy to organize my meals in the freezer without taking up a bunch of space (looking at you, grocery store box dinners).

Not Your Ordinary Frozen Dinners

MagicKitchen.com offers instructions for cooking its meals in the microwave and a conventional oven, and I chose the latter since I don’t have a microwave. The instructions stated I didn’t need to puncture or remove the plastic film over the food, which left me a little skeptical, but I did it anyway.

Surprisingly, the plastic didn’t get droopy or fall onto the food while it was cooking. It took my oven a few minutes longer to get the meals to the right internal temperature, but once the meals were good and hot, I was happy to find the film lifted easily off the package, so there was no awkward wrestling with a still-hot food tray.

As a fan of very spicy and salty foods, I must say I added a few of my own seasonings to my otherwise tasty meals. But even without the additions from my spice rack, the meals were true to their description, generously portioned, and an absolute breeze to make. Plus, the neutral flavor is a great starting point for those who prefer things less bold.

The caponata with orzo was full of tasty veggies and firm pasta, and the portion was so big that I ended up saving some for later. My favorite of the two was the protein pasta—who knew I would like pea pasta so much? Certainly not me. It was cheesy, creamy, and the spiral noodles were just the right texture.

The Benefits Of MagicKitchen.Com Go Beyond Easy, Delicious Meals

My work day doesn’t finish until around 6 pm, and my husband and I usually eat dinner around 7 or 8 pm. So, for me, the biggest benefit of MagicKitchen.com was the time I saved to relax, decompress, and socialize without having to go straight into food prep mode from the office.

But MagicKitchen.com saves more than just time. This meal service is a fantastic option for seniors who might not have the same mobility around the kitchen as they once did. It’s also a great way for dialysis or other medical patients to follow a new diet without the headache of buying (and learning how to prepare) all new foods.

Additionally, a MagicKitchen.com meal bundle is a great gift for college students, new homeowners, or someone in your life who is always on the go (including yourself). You can select bundles by theme, including meat lovers, kid-friendly, comfort foods, customer favorites, and more.

There are plenty of reasons to prioritize convenience, nutrition, and flavor in your life. But there aren’t a lot of meal services that can actually deliver. MagicKitchen.com goes above and beyond to get restaurant-grade foods sent right to your door.

Because, frankly, we all have enough things to worry about. MagicKitchen.com ensures that your next meal or trip to the grocery store won’t be one of them.