Mae Whitman Shares Hilarious 8-Month Pregnancy Update: ‘I Am Huge’

Mae Whitman shared an update on her pregnancy as she nears her due date, telling her followers “I am huge.”

The Good Girls star posted content from her babymoon in Laguna Beach. In a slideshow on Instagram, Whitman included a photo of her lying on her back in bed with her pregnant stomach exposed.

Other photos/videos included shots of the beach, breakfast in bed, and even footage from a Third Eye Blind concert.

“8 month update I am huge and achy but happy especially because we got to take a wee ‘babymoon’ god help me to laguna for a couple days and stayed at the loveliest chicest place @hoteljoaquin,” she wrote in the caption of the carousel of photos.

She also noted that she “ate granola and floated my belly in the warm pool and the lovely salty seawater and fell asleep to the waves crashing and it was rly rly such a nice weekend and we capped it off by seeing my main mens @thirdeyeblind thereby fulfilling my all my teenage dreams that’s it that’s the tweet.”

Many loved ones and fans shared their love and support in the comments of Whitman’s post.

“Mama!!!! Yer gunna be a mama!!!!! Home stretch girl. You got this. Cannot wait to meet your baby muppet!!!! 💖💖💖💖💖💖,” one person wrote.

“I’m so happy for you and wish nothing but happiness and health for you and baby from a fellow endometriosis warrior 🥰💕,” said another.

A third added, “Congratulations, Mae! 👏🏻👏🏻👶🏼 I hope your child enjoys your work on The Jungle Book 2, and American Dragon: Jake Long as much as I do. After watching Up Here, I saw that your TV boyfriend imagined your character having a baby. And now in reality, you’re actually having one! 🥰🥰 “