Maddie & Tae Announce Split as 1 Member Wants to Focus More on Her Family

Country music duo Maddie & Tae are trading harmonies for solo acts after 15 years of making music together.

Videos by Suggest

Tae Dye Kerr will focus on her family, while Maddie Marlow Font prepares to launch a solo career, according to PEOPLE.

The platinum-selling duo is hitting pause—Kerr is taking a career timeout to prioritize family life with her Grammy-winning husband, Josh Kerr, and their two little ones, while Font is gearing up for a solo career, balancing music with life as a wife and mom to her 2-year-old, Forrest.

“We’re leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day,” Font told the outlet. “We might go do some tour dates one day.”

“Absolutely,” Kerr agreed.

“But just in this season,” Font explained, “it doesn’t feel aligned for us to do it together.”

Tae Dye and Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae perform at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium back in May. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Font and Kerr, both 30, revealed they decided to separate in September. Font had sensed that Kerr was unhappy traveling while her family remained at home.

“Maddie [Font] was just like, ‘Tell me where your heart is,’” Kerr recalled. “And I was like, ‘My heart is at home.’ And she said, ‘OK. Then that’s what we need to do.’”

Font added that she and Kerr plan to remain “best friends” and “raise our babies together.” They are still scheduled to perform at previously announced concerts through June 2026, according to their official website.

Maddie & Tae Thank Fans as They Enter ‘New Bittersweet Chapter’

In a joint statement on Instagram, Font and Kerr thanked fans for their support “as we step into this new bittersweet chapter.”

“We both feel overwhelmed with gratitude for what we’ve built with y’all the last 12 years,” the statement added. “Thank you for making our wildest dreams come true, and we hope you stay close by to watch us chase some new dreams. We love you so much and hope you still come shake ya booty with us on tour next year.”

Maddie and Tae met in Texas at 15 and dropped their first hit, “Girl in a Country Song,” in 2014. Since then, they’ve released three albums (with one in May 2025), headlined five tours, and snagged awards at the 2015 CMAs and 2022 CMTs.