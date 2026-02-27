‘Mad Men’ Actress Welcomes Baby Boy

A Mad Men actress is now a mom of two, taking to social media to announce the big baby news.

Caity Lotz, known for her role as Stephanie Horton, Anna Draper’s niece, on the beloved AMC show, recently announced she and her husband, NCIS: Origins actor Kyle Schmid, have welcomed their newborn son in a joint Instagram post.

“Forever changed ❤️ our little boy is here. It’s true what they say about your heart expanding. Love doesn’t get reallocated; it just grows and grows. My heart is bigger and stronger than I ever imagined. This is our family 🥹” the 39-year-old wrote alongside snaps of her and her husband holding the newborn in the Feb. 20 post.

The couple, who married in 2023, shared adorable photos of themselves holding their newborn skin-to-skin, as well as a picture of them on the hospital bed with their daughter and new son.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2024.

High Profile Pals Gush Over ‘Mad Men’ Actress and Her New Baby: ‘Beautiful Little Guy!’

While Lotz certainly made her mark on Mad Men, she also played the superhero White Canary in CW’s beloved Arrowverse. Of course, plenty of her fellow CW alums took to the comments to congratulate Lotz on her new baby.

“Aww 🙌🏼❤️ Beautiful little guy! Well done, both of you!” Superman Returns and Arrowverse’s The Atom actor Brandon Routh gushed. “Congratulations! 💙What a blessing! I volunteer as tribute to babysit at any time!” Arrow actress Katherine McNamara added. “Momma bear. Stoked for you,” Arrowverse’s Heat Wave (AKA) Dominic Purcell chimed in.

Superstar pal Walton Goggins also chimed in with, “That’s the secret. Right there!!!”

Meanwhile, when she’s not in the delivery room, Lotz was last seen onscreen in 2024’s prison-meets-MMA flick, The Lockdown.