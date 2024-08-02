Macy Gray Says She Does Cocaine, Drinks Shots to Calm Down

Macy Gray has become a cultural staple in the entertainment community. Her song “I Try” became a worldwide phenomenon back in 1999 and she has been featured in hit films such as Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls.

But despite the grandiose amount of success that Gray has enjoyed, she has still struggled in some aspects of her life. While she didn’t go into detail about the “pain” she has struggled with, she didn’t reveal some of her healing techniques. Those methods include the use of cocaine, alcohol, marijuana, and pizza.

Macy Gray Gets Candid on Drug Use

“Like, cocaine. And a couple — a couple shots,” Gray said when asked when asked how she finds peace.

“Get those edibles down my throat, and I’m good, girl! Then order me a pizza, I’m straight! I don’t need all that s—. I’m good.”

Pete Davidson Gets Honest on Substance Use

Pete Davidson is known for keeping things light-hearted as one of Saturday Night Live’s top comedians. But during his most recent stand-up show, he touched upon a more serious topic.

During a recent set, Davidson revealed that he has struggled with addiction to several drugs. Ketamine and cocaine, to name a few. Thankfully for the comedian, he has weaned himself off of most drugs. However, Davidson admits that there is one drug habit that he cannot kick: weed.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” he told the crowd per the Daily Mail.

“I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

Jelly Roll Details How Marijuana Kept Him “Sober”

Jelly Roll has quickly risen to the top as one of the fast-rising country music artists. And amid his rise to stardom, Jellyroll has not shied away from discussing his past. Even the dark parts.

During a recent interview, he revealed that using marijuana is one of the only things that kept him “sober” and away from harder drugs.

“I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety,” Jelly Roll said.

“This is a hot-button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober.”