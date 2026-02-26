Luke Combs and Wife Confirm Arrival of Baby Boy, Reveal His Name

Luke Combs is going to need a bigger tour bus. The country music singer just welcomed yet another baby to his brood.

Videos by Suggest

Yes, Combs, perhaps best known for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” and his wife, Nicole Combs, have welcomed another passenger to the family vehicle. The couple confirmed Nicole gave birth to their third baby (and third boy!) earlier this month.

“Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY!,” Nicole and Luke announced in a joint Instagram post, featuring their newest addition surrounded by Luke, Nicole, and their two older sons, Tex (3) and Beau (2). “We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles.”

The series of adorable snaps also included the new baby’s tiny hand, perfectly nestled between Nicole and Luke’s

Meanwhile, Luke and Nicole revealed their baby boy’s name, adding, “Chet Wiley Combs.”

Of course, Combs’ fans wasted no time flocking to the comments to sing praises for his new little duet partner.

“3 Boy Mom here. Enjoy the ride! It’s the BEST!” one fan gushed. “God knew there needed to be more men like Luke 🥺🫶🏽 Congratulations,” another fan added. “Chet is such a cute name!” yet another fan chimed in.

Luke and Nicole Combs Announced Their Baby’s Upcoming Arrival Back in September

Luke and Nicole announced they’re expecting a baby in September. In an Instagram video set to Luke’s song “Better Days,” the couple smiled as they showed a sonogram to Beau and Tex, who cheered with excitement.

Before welcoming baby number three, Luke shared his game plan for raising his sons, detailing how he and Nicole intend to keep things grounded.

“I want my sons to have as normal of a life as they deserve to have,” the 35-year-old told Esquire in 2023, “to ride bikes, to have privacy, to go fishing; I don’t want them to be on jets all the time going all around the world—not that we wouldn’t go on vacation together.”

“I want them to have the things that I didn’t have,” he added. “But I also want them to have the things that I did have, which was a really fun, normal feeling childhood.”