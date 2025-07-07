‘Love Island USA’ Contestant Exits the Show For A ‘Personal Situation’ After Past Racial Remarks Resurface

In a shocking move, Love Island USA contestant Cierra Ortega exited the show as her past racial remarks resurface

Videos by Suggest

Oretga’s departure from the show was announced by narrator Iain Stirling, who stated that she left the Peacock reality TV show due to a “personal situation.”

Her departure meant that fellow Love Island USA contestant Nic Vansteenberghe was left single.

According to the Daily Mail, Orega allegedly used a racial slur to describe her smile in a January 2015 social post. She then used the slur again in February 2023 while describing her smile while getting Botox.

Ortega reportedly lost more than 200,000 followers within 48 hours of the social media posts resurfacing. Over 17,000 people also signed a petition to remove her from Love Island USA.

Belle-A Walker, who departed from the villa following Ortega’s arrival, took to her Instagram Stories to praise the Love Island USA producers for “taking a stand” against racism.

“When I first saw what my fellow Islander said on their social media pages, I was incredibly heartbroken,” Walker wrote. “But I wanted to wait until they left the villa and were able to address the situation, genuinely apologize, and commit to learning from the experience before deciding how our relationship would look moving forward.”

“As screenshots continued to surface, it became clear that I could no longer support this person, and made the decision to unfollow them a couple of days ago. Asian hate is oftentimes overlooked and dismissed. But being a first-generation American, I have personally witnessed and experienced how real and hurtful comments like these are.”

Walker also wrote that she hoped the situation would raise awareness for “anti-Asian hate.”

Ortega’s departure also occurred after Yulissa Escobar’s exit from the show, following her use of the N-word during two separate podcast appearances.

Cierra Ortega’s Parents Address the Racial Slur Situation After the ‘Love Island USA’ Contestant Leaves the Show

In a statement on Instagram, Cierra Ortega’s parents addressed the racial slur situation.

“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” Orega’s parents stated. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt, and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”

The Love Island USA contestant’s parents further stated that they did not release the statement to justify or ignore what has surfaced. “We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that.”

Cierra Ortega’s family speaks out. Photo by Cierra Ortega/Instagram Story

Ortega’s parents also pointed out that there have been threats and cruel messages against her as well as her family, friends, and supporters. “It’s heartbreaking,” they continued. “It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”

Cierra’s loved ones then said that while she is no longer in the Love Island villa, she is still away. She also hasn’t had a chance to process what has happened or speak out about it.

“And when she returns, we believe she’ll face this with honesty, growth, and grace,” they stated. “While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice.”

They went on to ask for compassion, patience, and human decency, not just for Cierra but for everyone else who was caught in the middle of the scandal.

“Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love,” they added. “Even when it’s not easy.”