‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Accused of Heinous Crimes

Reality TV personality Sidney Starr is denying allegations of child sex crimes after being arrested in Georgia, saying the claims against her are false and that she intends to fight the charges in court.

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In a statement provided to TMZ, the former Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member said she “unequivocally denies the allegations against her and intends to vigorously defend herself through the legal process.”

“Allegations should not be mistaken for fact, and public opinion should never replace due process,” the statement continued.

Starr also urged the public not to associate the case with the transgender community, saying one person’s alleged actions should not be used to judge or stigmatize an entire group.

Authorities arrested Starr on Sunday in Hapeville, Georgia. She was charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation and sodomy. The charges stem from allegations that she performed oral sex on a minor at an Embassy Suites hotel.

According to a Hapeville Police Department report obtained by TMZ, a hotel employee contacted police after receiving a report that a juvenile had allegedly been sexually assaulted at the hotel. Officers responded and met with the minor and the child’s parents.

Police said the juvenile alleged an encounter with Starr. Officers later interviewed Starr, who told investigators she met a tall, slender Black male in the hotel lobby after he approached her and told her she was “cute.”

According to the police report, Starr told officers she asked the individual how old he was and that he allegedly told her he was 18. Starr said the two later went to her hotel room together.

The report states officers detained Starr and conducted a pat-down search. Police alleged that an opened condom fell from her clothing during the search and that another condom was found in her pocket.

Authorities also alleged Starr admitted to performing oral sex on the juvenile, according to booking records previously reported by the outlet.

Starr currently remains in custody. TMZ reported that the reality TV set is being housed in a special section of the jail due to her identifying as a transgender woman.

A representative told the outlet, “Sidney identified as someone who engages in a particular lifestyle” during the intake process, which is why jail officials placed her in the vulnerable unit.”