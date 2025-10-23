Why Lori Loughlin Might Not Get Any of Mossimo Giannulli’s Fortune After Decades of Marriage

Although she and Mossimo Giannulli were married for nearly 30 years, Full House alum Lori Loughlin may not get any of the fashion designer’s fortune.

Sources close to TMZ stated the former couple’s prenuptial agreement is standing in Loughlin’s way of getting a hefty sum from her ex. According to the contract, the couple’s assets will be separated —a stipulation Giannulli allegedly pushed for.

The fashion designer’s net worth was $100 million when he married the former Full House star. The media outlet reported that if that has changed, the odds of Loughlin getting anything out of the divorce are slim to none.

Despite the two living separately for months, insiders say that Lori Loughlin is waiting to see how the separation from Mossimo Giannulli goes before officially filing for divorce.

The soon-to-be-exes share two daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade. Loughlin and Giannulli went through a lot during their marriage. Both were indicted for fraud and bribery offenses in the Varsity Blues scandal. They were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC.

Both served time behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Sources Say It’s Unlikely that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Will Reconcile

Meanwhile, sources close ot the couple revealed that it’s unlikely that they will reconcile, as Loughlin feels “betrayed” by Giannulli.

The insiders further shared that things between the couple haven’t been the same since they weathered the college admission scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli are notably living apart and moving on with “separate priorities.”

“It’s not a happy situation for her,” the sources said about Loughlin. “They’re in very different places right now, and it’s unlikely that they’ll find their way back together.”

However, despite the split, the estranged couple’s daughters seem to be coping with the situation.

“There’s no drama or resentment,” the insiders pointed out. “They’ve seen how hard their mom and dad have tried over the years, and they’re focused on keeping things peaceful and staying close as a family.”

The girls are also not taking any sides. “They both love their parents and just want them to be happy. At the end of the day, they just want everyone to be okay.”







