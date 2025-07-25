Lizzo Proclaims ‘Back Fat Summer’ in Style, Rocking a Tight Metallic Dress

Lizzo just shut down Paris, rocking a skin-tight metallic dress that hugged every curve and unapologetically celebrated her back rolls in all their glory.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old body positivity queen dropped a series of shots on Instagram showing off her latest fit.

The “Good as Hell” singer stunned in a slinky metallic backless dress, striking a pose on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower as her backdrop. In the first shot, Lizzo basked in the sun, flaunting her stunning curves and unapologetic confidence in the shimmering maxi dress.

The second photo highlighted the square neckline of Lizzo’s dress, perfectly showcasing its daring cut. With a generous flash of side-boob and her left arm posed effortlessly behind her head, she turned up the heat with undeniable elegance.

Meanwhile, the Eiffel Tower made its comeback in the third slide, perfectly framing Lizzo in her dazzling metallic ensemble. The Parisian skyline served as the ultimate backdrop, but let’s be real—the star of the show? Another stunning glimpse of her glorious side boob.

“Issa back fat summer,” the singer wrote alongside the sizzling snaps.

Lizzo Fans Gush Over Her ‘Gorgeous’ Set of Snaps

Of course, Lizzo’s over 11 million followers rushed to the comments section, overjoyed over her declaration of “back fat summer” season officially being in session.

“This is a Vogue cover!!” one hyped fan exclaimed.

“Such fantastic architecture – look at those lines, the curves of beauty – oh, yes…the view over Paris is alright!” a second fan quipped. “Is that an Eiffel Tower in the background, or is France just happy to see you?” yet another fan joked.

“You are gorgeous and you always have been and you always will be. Your weight is irrelevant. Your attitude and your voice are what set you apart from everyone else,” a fourth anlooker gushed.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been serving looks in Paris! On July 20, she rocked a smocked ivory two-piece with a crop top, bloomer shorts, yellow-tinted sunnies, and a black Celine bag.

Just two days earlier, she turned heads in a blue ruched halter set with matching pants—and a peek of her white G-string.

She later posted a video of herself twerking in the two-piece set with the Eiffel Tower sparkling in the background—proving that art and culture come in many forms.