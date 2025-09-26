Livvy Dunne Spotted in Tense Moment as Her MLB Player Boyfriend Brings the Heat in Season’s Last Game

Former LSU gymnast turned TikTok star Livvy Dunne recently brought her very sweaty A-game to the stands for her MLB boyfriend’s performance.

The 22-year-old was her beau’s biggest cheerleader on Wednesday night as Paul Skenes closed out his season with the Pittsburgh Pirates by pitching a shutout through six innings.

In a video from the moment, the ever-glamorous blonde—sporting a white scoop-neck long-sleeved shirt with some rather enthusiastic pit stains (hey, cheering is hard work!) and jeans—was spotted in a suite, phone out, documenting Skenes’ stellar performance and, naturally, offering some vocal encouragement to the mound.

“Come on!” Dunne shouted, her fist pumping with an enthusiasm that probably contributed to those aforementioned pit stains.

Livvy Dunne watching Paul Skenes with a runner on third:



"COME ON!"



Skenes ended up striking out Friedl. pic.twitter.com/OP6X5XwFIk — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) September 25, 2025

Despite Dunne’s spirited support, Skenes didn’t get the decision in the Pirates’ 4-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Despite the Loss, Livvy Dunne’s Boyfriend Had an Impressive Season

However, the two-time All-Star’s second MLB season has been remarkable. Skenes, 23, ended his sophomore year with a 1.97 ERA, making him the youngest pitcher to achieve a sub-2.00 ERA since Dwight Gooden, according to ESPN.

With the Pirates out of playoff contention, Skenes spoke about his final start after the game.

“I wanted to savor it knowing this was my last outing of the year,” Skenes admitted to reporters, per CBS News. “I won’t be doing that again for six months or so. It’s kind of a tough realization. The past few days have been pretty tough for me, knowing that. Nice to have it over with.”

“Wish I could keep pitching, just for the joy of pitching. The sub-2 [ERA] is a nice little byproduct of it, I guess,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dunne documented the game on her Instagram story, later reposting an ESPN clip of her stressed reactions with the caption, “can’t blame a gal for being nervous.”