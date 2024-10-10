Lisa-Marie-Presley-brought-tattoo-artist-to-see-son's-body-for-matching-tattoos-after-his-death

In a newly released interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, talks about her mother’s matching tattoos with her late son.

Presley’s son tragically died by suicide in 2020, which she talks about openly in her memoir “From Here To The Great Unknown“. Riley ended up finishing the book for her after her mother passed in 2023.

Riley’s mother was overwhelmed with grief, Keough explains in the Oprah interview how her family believes she died of a broken heart. She says, “She would say, ‘I’m going to die of a broken heart’ and I think we felt that.”

Presley could not bear to part with her son so soon, which led her to keep his body in her home for two months following his death. Riley further details the story behind their matching tattoos in the interview.

Presley and Daughter Pay Tribute To Benjamin Keough

The “Daisy Jones and the Six” actress says that her mother had a tattoo artist come to the house to take a look at her son’s ink. Riley’s brother had his mother’s name tattooed on his hand and his sister’s written on his collarbone. Lisa Marie and her daughter paid tribute to Benjamin by getting his name tattooed in those exact places.

Riley remembers the interaction saying, “He’s like, OK, do you have any photos? And she was like ’No, but I can show you.'”

The tattoo artist apparently “was very normal about the whole thing”, says Riley. She also confesses that looking back it was somewhat of an uncomfortable situation. She says, “It was definitely one of the most absurd moments of my life.”

The actress admits that the whole setup was far from normal, but goes on to defend her mother saying she “wasn’t a crazy lady”. She explains, “My mom was just very much herself.”

Lisa Marie Presley eventually passed in 2023 from cardiac arrest. She is buried beside her son and father in Memphis, Tennessee.