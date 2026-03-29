Lionel Richie Says Celebs Must Like Their Fans Amid Chappell Roan Controversy

Lionel Richie has recently had a lot to say about celebrities liking people and their fans, as Chappell Roan gets dragged online for being rude to hers.

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On March 25, the superstar singer sat with Joe Madden on the Artist Friendly podcast. Although he never mentioned the “Pink Pony Club” singer by name, he had a lot to say on the matter of the relationship between artist and fans.

Richie shared a piece of advice he often gives people who are trying to “get into the business … I hope you like people.”

“‘Cause if you don’t like people, here’s how it’s gonna sound,” he continued. “You spend the first half of your career going ‘look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me,’ and then you get famous. ‘Don’t look at me, don’t look at me.'”

“The universe gave you what you were asking for. Now what is it about people that you don’t like? You want to be famous and rich without the people? It doesn’t work like that,” he warned. “You have to be able to engage.”

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan Gets Heat For Fan Interactions

Recently, the burgeoning star Chappell Roan, who launched into stardom in 2025, has been blasted online for her apparent animosity toward her fans. Whether it’s her sending her bodyguards to ward off fans or recording herself ordering fans to leave her alone, the message is clear. She does not want her devoted fans to bother her.

Lionel Richie’s words come at the height of Chappell’s controversy. So I can’t help but wonder if his statement is targeted to any degree.

The “Say You, Say Me” singer, on the other hand, goes out of his way to interact with his fans.

“I was invisible once,” he said. “They want to say something to you, and you can see it on their face. They want to say something. And for me to ignore them would be like the worst.”

All someone has to do is look at Lionel Richie, and he’ll be the first to say “hi.”