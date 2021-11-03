Will Lindsay Lohan Be On ‘Real Housewives Of Dubai?’

Fans of The Real Housewives reality TV show are getting excited because the franchise just revealed its filming in Dubai next. Executive producer Andy Cohen revealed the news on a recent episode of the Today Show that Bravo is set to launch The Real Housewives of Dubai. Since Lindsay Lohan already lives in Dubai, several fans wonder if the actress will be part of the cast.

When Is ‘The Real Housewives Of Dubai’ Airing?

On Monday, Andy Cohen announced that Bravo’s Real Housewives series is headed for Dubai. Despite fans’ excitement, they’ll have to wait a little bit as the show hasn’t even started filming yet. However, according to Cohen, the new episodes will “blow the lid off the entire franchise.” Although no specific date has been set regarding the show’s release, Bravo shared that it’ll be ready sometime next year.

In the past, The Real Housewives has done several different spinoffs. However, the show headed to Dubai is the first time the network will produce an international version of the top-rated reality show. Also, the cast for The Real Housewives of Dubai has yet to be released. But, the show’s press release is already generating hype; reading it will be “over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene.”

So…Will Lindsay Lohan Be On ‘The Real Housewives Of Dubai’?

Because Lohan already lives in Dubai, there was immediate speculation she’d be a guest on The Real Housewives of Dubai. Even though Lohan isn’t a housewife, plenty of other spinoffs of The Real Housewives featured unmarried women. Unfortunately, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high, as Lohan won’t be featured on the show’s latest season.

According to TMZ, a source will direct knowledge claimed Lindsay Lohan will not be part of the new season. In fact, Lindsay Lohan wasn’t even approached about the upcoming project. To many people, it doesn’t make sense why Lohan wouldn’t be featured in the show, as many assume she’d bring drama and obvious star power. However, the real issue is likely that Bravo wouldn’t be able to afford Lohan for the new spinoff because she’d certainly demand a higher paycheck than the lesser-known guests.

Instead of being on The Real Housewives, Lohan is instead focusing on her new podcast venture, set to release in early 2022. Lohan described the podcast as something she’s “looking forward to…having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries.” So, while fans won’t catch Lohan on The Real Housewives, they can tune into her podcast instead!