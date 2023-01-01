Lindsay Lohan’s Net Worth In 2023: How The Former Hollywood It-Girl Lost Millions

Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt.

Lindsay Lohan was a talented child actor who shot to stardom as a teen idol and Hollywood glam girl in the early ’00s. But her career was sidelined by a wild lifestyle and legal issues, including two DUIs and multiple stints in rehab. As a result of her antics, the once sought-after actress saw her jobs dry up and her bank account dwindle. But how is she doing today? Has the Parent Trap star recouped any of her Hollywood cash? Here is a look at Lindsay Lohan’s net worth today.

Lindsay Lohan Was One Of The Biggest Stars Of The Early ’00s

Born on July 2nd, 1986, in the Bronx, New York, Lindsay Lohan has been working since she was three years old. She started out as a child model at the tender age of three and appeared in dozens of commercials as a kid. Her big break came in 1998 when she was cast in Disney’s remake of the 1961 family movie classic, The Parent Trap.

The film was a big box office hit (it grossed an impressive $92.1 million against a $15 million budget) and Lohan received critical acclaim for her spirited performance. Hollywood took notice, and the young actress nabbed a three-movie deal with Disney as a result. She went on to star in a string of family-friendly hits, including Freaky Friday in 2003 and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen in 2004. The latter film also launched Lohan’s music career and landed her a record deal after she recorded four singles for the movie’s soundtrack.

Lohan’s second movie of 2004 proved to be her biggest success yet. She earned rave reviews as Cady Heron in Mean Girls, a role that catapulted the actress to a new level of stardom and made her a household name. In 2005, Lohan went on to star in the Disney movie, Herbie: Fully Loaded. That same year, she released her second album, A Little More Personal (Raw).

Lohan Was Once Worth Millions

The “Rumors” singer began raking in some serious cash as a result of her success. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she earned $550,000 for Freaky Friday, $1,000,000 each for Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls, and $7,500,000 for Herbie: Fully Loaded. Her second album peaked at number 20 on the charts, and she also began modeling for fashion houses such as Miu Miu, Fornarina, and Jill Stuart.

At the peak of her movie career, Lohan had reportedly earned around $28 million.

She Ran Into A Ton Of Legal Trouble That Hurt Her Career

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for A&E Networks)

Unfortunately, Lohan got swept up by the spotlight as her star continued to rise. Constantly followed by the paparazzi, she was frequently photographed partying at clubs and out on the town with friends. She started showing up late to movie sets and earning a reputation as an unreliable performer.

In a letter that was leaked to the press, one well-known studio executive described her as “discourteous, irresponsible and unprofessional” and wrote: “You and your representatives have told us that your various late arrivals and absences from the set have been the result of illness; today we were told it was ‘heat exhaustion.’ We are well aware that your ongoing all night heavy partying is the real reason for your so-called ‘exhaustion.’”

After a brief trip to rehab in early 2007, Lohan was arrested for driving while intoxicated in May of that year. She went to rehab again, for 45 days, but was arrested just two weeks after her release for drunken driving, cocaine possession, and driving with a suspended license. In August, she pled guilty to a DUI and misdemeanor cocaine use and was sentenced to three years of probation, plus fines and mandatory drug and alcohol counseling sessions.

(Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

Unsurprisingly, Lohan’s run-ins started affecting her career. Her unreliability and legal issues cost her jobs, as she became more and more expensive for movie studios to insure. The films she did star in, like the 2007 thriller I Know Who Killed Me, were flops. In 2010, Lohan found herself in trouble with the law once again when she skipped a mandatory court hearing, which lead to a warrant being put out for her arrest. In July of that year, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating her probation. She was released after two weeks and sent to court-ordered rehab.

Then in 2011, Lohan “accidentally” walked out of a jewelry store in Venice, California, wearing a $2,500 necklace that she had not bought. She was charged with felony grand theft as a result, on top of new charges for violating her probation once again. The theft charge was dropped to a misdemeanor and she was sentenced to community service and 120 days in jail, which she was allowed to serve at home wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.

Lohan struggled to comply with her arrest and probation requirements at first, arriving late for community service and failing an alcohol test while in home confinement. But eventually, the Just My Luck star straightened out and by March of 2012, she had completed all of her court-mandated requirements. In the hearing to officially end her felony probation, the judge left Lohan with some words of advice: “I know it’s hard when people are following you all over the place, but that’s the life you chose. Live your life in a more mature way, stop the nightclubbing and focus on your work.”

Between legal fees and rehab bills, Lohan’s wild lifestyle took a major chunk out of her once sizable net worth. In December of 2012, her bank accounts were seized by the IRS because she owed $233,000 in unpaid federal taxes. Getting work was not as easy as it once was for the former starlet, who continued to spend extravagantly despite her downsized income.

Lindsay Lohan’s Net Worth Today

(Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

Over the next few years, Lohan tried to get her finances back on track. She reportedly earned $2 million for participating in the eight-episode docuseries Lindsay for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN cable network in 2013. She also appeared in a handful of guest starring TV roles and unsuccessful films.

In October 2016, Lohan tried pivoting into the business world, opening the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece. Two years later, she opened a club on the Greek island of Mykonos, which became the subject of the short-lived MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

While none of these endeavors were terribly successful, they at least helped Lohan get out of the red. Today, her net worth is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be $800,000 — a fraction of the millions she was earning at the peak of her career.

Is Lindsay Ready For A Comeback?

Lohan is set to make her acting comeback in a romantic comedy for Netflix, scheduled to shoot later this year. She’s also been appearing as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia and recently released new music. In fact, it seems as though Lohan is doing just fine these days — she currently lives in Dubai and, as far as we know, has had no run-ins with the law.

She also says she loves living abroad, far away from the Hollywood spotlight. “There’s a certain calmness that I find [in Dubai],” she told W Magazine in 2018. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me…Now I don’t have to open suitcases and live out of hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be. It’s a cleansing of your head, which is what I needed, and it took me a while to do it.”

Lohan also celebrated an engagement in late 2021to Bader Shammas. The wedding date has yet to be announced, but the happy couple looks very excited at the prospect of their future together.