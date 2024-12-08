lily-rose-depp-gives-rare-insight-into-childhood-with-dad-johnny-depp

Giving a rare glimpse into her personal life, Lily-Rose Depp recently opened up about her childhood and growing up with her famous father, Johnny Depp.

During a recent interview with Natalie Portman for Interview magazine, Lily Rose spoke about how her father, Johnny, and mother, Vanessa Paradis, took her and her brother, Jack, on their work trips.

“That’s something I think about a lot,” Lily Rose shared about traveling with her parents for their work commitments. “Because I definitely want to have kids, and when that time comes, I’ll bring them around. But we’ve talked about this.”

She continued, “I grew up that way, and as much as there were moments where I was like, ‘I want to be at school with my friends,’ now that I’m older, I’m so grateful. Not only that I have traveled so much, thanks to my parents having to bring me around, but also for what I now see as the work that they put into making sure that my brother and I had a life in these places that were not ours.”

Lily Rose also pointed out that her parents ensured she and Jack had “something fun” to do on the weekends and a part to play in. “At the time I wouldn’t have seen it, but now I see that as conscious efforts that my parents were making to make me and my brother feel at home.”

She further spoke about her family’s unique cultural backgrounds. “My family’s French,” Lily Rose explained, pointing out Vanessa’s side of the family. “So when I’m with them, I feel like I’m 100 percent French.”

Noting that Johnny’s family is from Kentucky, Lily-Rose said, “When I’m with my dad’s side of the family, I’m like, ‘yeah, we’re all Kentuckians.”

Lily-Rose Depp Previously Spoke About Johnny While Talking About Nepotism

The sit down with Natalie Portman was published just weeks after Lily-Rose Depp spoke about how she handled nepotism criticism.

“I love acting. If people still want to talk s— or see me in a certain way, then that’s not my problem,” Lily-Rose stated. “I’ve had to grow into that feeling as well.”

She also referred to her parents, Johnny and Vanessa, as “incredible artists.”

“I have grown up with that,” Lily-Rose continued. “Respecting them both so much and what they do, and trying to find my own identity in this world, has been interesting when everybody’s thinking that you’re here for the wrong reasons or that you don’t deserve to be here.”

She then added, “You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, ‘This isn’t fair!’ or you can be like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can.”