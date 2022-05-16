Who Is Lily-Rose Depp’s Mother Vanessa Paradis? All About Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife

Lily-Rose Depp is one of the hottest young stars today, from appearing in Chanel ad campaigns to starring in movies like The King and Voyagers. Many know about her famous father, Johnny Depp, but what about her mother, Vanessa Paradis?

Who Is Vanessa Paradis?

Paradis is a French model, singer, and actress. She’s been in the spotlight since she was 14 years old when she released her hit single “Joe le taxi” in 1987. The song was No. 1 in France for 11 weeks and hit number three on the UK charts.

Paradis left school at sixteen to pursue a career in acting, and it quickly paid off. At 18, she won two of France’s highest honors in the acting business: the Prix Romy Schneider and the César Award for Most Promising Actress.

Even though her acting career was taking off, Paradis continued to release music. In 1992, she released a self-titled album that was produced by Lenny Kravitz, whom she was dating at the time. Paradis and Kravtiz dated until 1997.

Paradis’ Relationship With Johnny Depp

Throughout the 90s, Paradis continued to star in French movies, like Une chance sur deux, Girl on the Bridge, and La clef. She also toured in support of her music in France, England, and Canada.

Like her daughter, Paradis has also been closely linked to Chanel over the years. She started appearing in their ads in 1990, advertising for perfumes and handbags. Paradis has also modeled for Miu Miu.

After her breakup with Kravtiz, Paradis briefly dated French actor Stanislas Merhar, then Johnny Depp. They were in a relationship from 1998 to 2012 and the couple share two children: Lily-Rose and son John Christopher “Jack” Depp III.

Lily-Rose is following in her parents’ footsteps with her acting career. Paradis and her daughter even got the chance to share the screen with the 2016 comedy horror film Yoga Hosers. Johnny also made an appearance in the movie.

What Is Paradis Doing Today?

Paradis is still hard at work on both acting and music. Her last album was 2018’s Les Sources, a collection of folk-rock songs about relationships. She is also still acting; most recently, in 2021’s Cette musique ne joue pour personne. She is also happily married to Samuel Benchetrit. The pair met on the set of Paradis’ 2015 movie Dog; Benchetrit was the director.

While many think of Lily-Rose’s father as her most famous parent, it’s clear that Paradis is a pretty major star in her own right, from modeling to acting to singing. With parents like this, it’s no wonder Lily-Rose is in the entertainment industry.

