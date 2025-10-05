Lesbian Stand-Up Comic Is “Deeply Sorry” For Performing At The Saudi Arabian Comedy Festival; Donates Money To Charity

Jessica Kirson has expressed her deep regret at performing at the Saudi Arabian comedy festival. However, she’s done something great with the money and explains her good reasoning for attending in the first place.

Videos by Suggest

Comedians who attended the Riyadh Comedy Festival have come under a lot of scrutiny from their fellow comics. Accepting money from Saudi Arabia, given the significant cultural and historical differences between the nations, has been blasted as immoral.

Jessica Kirson, an openly lesbian comic, attended the festival. Homosexual behavior in the country is punishable by death. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, she expressed her surprise at the invitation. She saw her presence as an opportunity to speak to the LGBTQ+ community living under the harsh regime.

Despite that, she regrets having performed.

“On Sept. 29, I performed at the Riyadh Comedy Festival. This decision has weighed heavily on my heart ever since. I like to express my sincere regret for having performed under a government that continues to violate fundamental human rights,” she began.

She then shared why she accepted the invite, and what she did with the money.

Jessica Kirson Explains Her Participation In The Saudi Arabian Comedy Festival

“As an artist, my mission has always been to help people feel less alone,” she explained.

“As an openly gay person, when I was asked to perform in Riyadh, I was surprised. I requested a guarantee that I could be openly out as a lesbian on stage and perform gay material,” she continued. Her request was granted, so she took the opportunity.

“I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued. I am grateful that I was able to do precisely that — to my knowledge, I am the first openly gay comic to talk about it on stage in Saudi Arabia.”

This is quite the achievement.

“I received messages from attendees sharing how much it meant to them to participate in a gay-affirming event. At the same time, I deeply regret participating under the auspices of the Saudi government.”

Kirson went on to explain that she supports the comics speaking out against the festival.

“I have donated the entirety of what I was paid to perform there to a human rights organization. I made this decision because I want that money to go to an organization that can help combat these severe issues.”

Despite the intentions and the good cause her payment went to, she still apologizes deeply to her fans. “To my fans: I see you. I hear you. Your voice matters to me. I love you all, and I am genuinely sorry for making a poor decision that had repercussions I didn’t fully consider.”