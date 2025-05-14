Legendary Soul Singer Dead at 80: Spinners Confirm Death of John Edwards

John Edwards, the former lead singer of the iconic R&B and soul group The Spinners, has passed away.

He died on Sunday, May 11, as noted in his online obituary. While the cause of death was not disclosed, it was mentioned that his health had been in decline following a stroke in 2000, which forced him to retire from performing. Edwards was 80.

John Edwards of The Spinners at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in 2023. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The group confirmed the sad news in a post on their Facebook page.

“We will have much more on this in the coming days,” the band’s message began. “But as it stands, we mourn the loss of John Edwards — who bore the weight of the world on his young shoulders when he joined the Spinners in the wake of Philippé Wynne’s departure. He proved more than capable of bearing the burden, ensuring that the excellence that fans came to associate with the Spinners would continue uninterrupted. John Edwards is an integral part of the Spinners’ legacy, and we will continue to celebrate his contributions to this mighty legacy… We celebrate one of our own tonight — the inimitable John Edwards.”

John Edwards Joined The Spinners in 1977

Edwards became a member of The Spinners in 1977, stepping in to replace Philippé Wynne after Wynne departed to pursue a solo career. By then, the group, which had its beginnings in the 1960s, had already achieved success with hits like “I’ll Be Around,” “It’s a Shame,” and “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love.”

Edwards guided the group to continued success, achieving two top 10 hits in 1980 with covers of “Working My Way Back to You” and “Cupid.” The Spinners also contributed the song “Spaceballs” to Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy film of the same name and performed “Brother to Brother” for the 1988 movie Twins, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Edwards performed with the group until 2000, when a stroke forced him to retire. Today, The Spinners still perform, but none of the original members are part of the group. Edwards was the last surviving vocalist from their famous 1970s lineup.

Edwards achieved recognition as a member of The Spinners, earning induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023 and the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2015.